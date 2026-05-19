Diet for pregnant women: 5 essential nutrients that support your baby’s heart development in the womb

Foods for heart development: What nutrients should you add to your diet during pregnancy to help your unborn child develop better cardiac health? Read on to know!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 19, 2026 9:58 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Ami Shah

Diet for pregnant women: 5 essential nutrients that support your baby’s heart development in the womb

The miracle of a new life begins long before birth, and with it, the incredible journey of the most important organ of the body - the heart, starts! From the earliest weeks of conception, a baby's heart undergoes rapid growth and intricate development, laying the foundation for all cardiac functions and supporting the body's overall growth. While several factors work together to keep the foetus healthy, experts highlight that the most important of them is a good and well-planned nutritious diet. What a mother consumes during pregnancy isn't just fuel for her body; it's the very building blocks for her baby's overall development rightfrom the time the foetus is implanted.

In this article, Dr Ami Shah, MBBS, DGO GYNAEC at Swar maternity home, Gandhinagar, helps us understand what nutrients is needed for the foetus to grow better and strengthen the heart.

Health tips for pregnant women.

Pregnancy Diet Tips: Key Nutrients For Baby's Heart Health

While a balanced diet is always essential, several key nutrients stand out for their direct impact on fetal heart health, such as:

Protein

The basic building blocks of every cell, including heart cells, protein is indispensable. Adequate intake supports neural tube closure, heart tissue growth, and neurotransmitter synthesis. Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, and legumes are excellent sources.

Folic Acid (Folate)

Folic acid is one of the most important nutrients during pregnancy. It helps in the formation of the baby's neural tube and supports proper heart development in the early weeks of pregnancy. Adequate folate intake may also help reduce the risk of certain congenital heart defects.

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Iron

Yes, not just for the joints or the bones, iron is equally important for your heart's health. Why? Studies have shown that iron helps carry oxygen through the blood to both the mother and the growing baby. During pregnancy, the body requires more iron to support increased blood volume and fetal heart growth. Iron deficiency may affect oxygen supply and overall fetal development.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids, particularly DHA

Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, are essential for both brain and heart development in the fetus. Yes, you read that right! Adding proper sources of omega-3 fatty acids into your diet during pregnancy will support your child's heart health and keep the organ safe from suffering any type of complexities later in life.

Magnesium

Magnesium supports healthy blood pressure, muscle function, and proper heartbeat regulation. It also plays an important role in fetal tissue growth and cardiovascular development. Some of the natural sources of magnesium include: nuts, seeds, whole grains, bananas, avocados and dark green vegetables. You must add these to your diet during pregnancy after consulting a dietician or after consulting with your doctor.

Tips for healthy pregnancy.

Best Diet Tips For Pregnant Women: What To Know And Follow

Pregnancy is a beautifully crafted journey for all women; however, it does come with several responsibilities as well - and the first one starts by taking care of yourself. It is important to understand that not everybody is the same, and not every pregnancy demands the same diet plan. Consult with an expert before making any changes to your diet routine. In simpler terms, here is what you must understand: The foundation of a baby's heart health begins in the womb. Nutrients such as folic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, calcium, and magnesium play a crucial role in supporting healthy fetal heart development during pregnancy. Making healthy food choices early can help give your baby the best possible start in life.

Disclaimer: Always consult with your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian. They can offer personalized advice, address any existing deficiencies, and guide you on the right balance of diet and supplementation, ensuring your little one gets the very best start for a lifetime of learning and growth.