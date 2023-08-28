Did You Know Too Many Eggs Can Cause Side Effects In Your Body?

Eggs are very healthy and nutritious but, there is a specific quantity that is recommended for daily consumption due to its high cholesterol and calorie content.

Moderation is the key to everything in life. Wish to take a break and party? Make sure to drink in moderation. Craving something delicious? Consume in moderation. Similarly, the concept of moderation is also applied to healthy foods like eggs. Sure, they are very healthy and nutritious but, there is a specific quantity that is recommended for daily consumption. This may depend on a few factors like the person's lifestyle habits, metabolism and body type. For athletes or gym geeks, eggs are one of the richest sources of protein that they require for stamina and strength building. Dieticians and trainers may recommend that they eat more than two eggs everyday because they lead a highly active lifestyle. But, even for this category of people, trainers often suggest them to eat only egg whites for the protein and chuck the egg yolk as it is high in cholesterol and fat.

Now let us talk about ordinary people. They simply wish to stay in shape, do their daily job and be healthy with minimal or sometimes no exercise. For them, the same number of eggs is not adviced. At most, they can consume two eggs per day. This too depends on factors like metabolism, weight, body type and age. The bottom line is that, too many eggs could lead to high cholesterol and other serious health issues and we are here to tell you about them.

Too Many Eggs Can Cause High Cholesterol

As mentioned earlier, eggs have high cholesterol content and if people consume too many in one day without supervision, they could develop this health problem. A research published in the Journal Nutrient found out that people consuming eggs for breakfast had a higher risk of developing high cholesterol compared to the people not consuming eggs. However, there is an alternate solution to it, instead of eating the whole egg; people can go for just egg whites. Egg whites are very rich in nutrients but do not contain fat or cholesterol.

Risk Of Heart Diseases May Become High

Another research published in he Journal JAMA revealed that the risk of developing heart diseases due to egg consumption is very high indeed. They claim that eating just half an egg could increase the risk of heart problems.

Can Lead To Weight Gain

Eggs, especially the yolk part contains a lot of calories and cholesterol and we all know that. So, consuming too many would lead to weight gain and it is obvious. This weight gain is good for people who are underweight and skinny but it can be very harmful otherwise. But, ignoring all of these factors, it is always better to consult a dietician before consuming too many eggs per day.

Eggs May Cause Digestive Problems

Lastly, eating too many eggs could also cause digestive problems. Eggs are loaded with protein and fibre and take some time to digest. So, many people may suffer from problems like acidity, bloating and gut problems aft consuming them. In this case, people must not consume them without proper guidance from an expert.

