Losing weight is challenging! You will have to make some lifestyle modifications in order to do so. You will have to include or cut down on certain foods which can help you to get back in shape. So, along with a good exercise routine, you will also have to be watchful about what you eat. Today, we tell you how including peanuts in your diet can be helpful for you.

Peanuts can play a vital role by helping you to lose weight. Even after their high fat and calorie content, peanuts can actually promote weight loss. Though they are high in calories, they are abundant in fibre and protein and can increase satiety and make you feel full for longer. Due to which, you will avoid doing overboard and will be able to stay on a healthier side.

Know why peanuts are good for you if you are trying to grill your fat

• According to studies, snacking on controlled quantities of peanuts is an excellent way to control hunger without weight gain. So, you should consume peanuts in moderation and not in large quantity.

• Peanuts are loaded with nutrients including fibre, protein and heart-healthy fats, which can control your overall calorie intake during weight loss journey, by increasing satiety. According to a study, protein is said to burn calories too.

• Peanuts help in boosting the metabolic rate. A good metabolism can then promote weight loss. Hence, you can add them to your salads, subzi and so on.

The take-home message: Consuming salted peanuts can lead to temporary water weight gain, which would show a significant rise in your weighing scale. Here, the high sodium content in it can be the culprit. So, just be cautious while going for peanuts. If you are allergic to peanuts then do not opt for them.