Diarrhoea Diet: 5 Foods To Eat When You Have Loose Motion

Suffering from loose motion or diarrhoea? Don't forget to add these 5 foods to your plate, for speedy recovery.

Diarrhoea or loose motion is very common among all the age groups. Occasional diarrhoea can happen twice to thrice a week, and in most of the cases the symptoms associated with the condition disappear within a day or two. However, unmanaged diarrhoea can lead to other health issues, including dehydration and weakness. Today, we will understand how one can manage diarrhoea with simple diet.

Diarrhoea Causes

Diarrhoea is a condition in which the digestive system fails to function properly. This leads to a situation in which the person suffering from the condition experiences frequent bowel movements. This can happen due to food and lifestyle habits.

Who is at risk of suffering loose motion or diarrhoea more frequently than others? Those who are suffering from chronic digestive conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease, may experience diarrhoea more regularly.

Diarrhoea Symptoms

Some of the common symptoms associated with an upset stomach or loose motion (diarrhoea) are:

Bloating Pain in the abdomen Blood in the stool Frequent bowel movement Fever Vomiting Nausea Presence of mucus in the stool

Diarrhoea Diet: What To Eat, And What To Avoid?

What we eat matters. Indulging in oily and spicy foods can lead to stomach upset and then slowly to diarrhoea and loose motion. Some manages this with medicines, resting, dietary changes. But, what if we say that you can manage diarrhoea or loose motion with foods. Diarrhoea can be challenging when it persists for more than a day. Therefore managing it effectively is important. When some foods can promote speedy recovery from this condition, some can also make it worse, here are 5 such foods that you must add to your diet when suffering from loose motion.

What To Eat?

Always change your diet to bland and simple when you have loose motion. Non-oily, and non-spicy foods are easily digestible and they also help in absorbing water from the stool. Some of the foods you must eat when you have diarrhoea or loose motion are:

Ripped bananas Overcooked rice Boiled and mashed potatoes/ boiled or steamed vegetables Poha boiled (nicely cooked) Boiled moong daal (do not add any seasonings)

You can also add some natural probiotics to your diet when trying to manage loose motion. Natural probiotics such as yogurt, and kefir, can help in aiding digestive problems. Probiotics aid digestion by improving the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut.

Also, loose motion can leave your body dehydrated, make sure to increase your fluid intake. Add drinks like coconut water, soup, electrolyte water, etc.

What To Avoid?

You must avoid all kinds of spicy and oily foods. Why? these foods can aggravate your digestive system, making your loose motion worse.

Say no to spicy and oily foods Avoid fried foods Avoid too much protein intake, like eggs, chicken or red meat. Avoid sugary food items Say no to foods that are rich in fibre

Apart from what we have listed above, you must also avoid these foods - packaged foods, processed meats, chickpeas, lentils, beans, dairy products (cheese, butter, etc), nuts, etc.

(Disclaimer: All the above listed foods are safe for consumption, however, it is recommended to make changes to your daily diet only after consulting a physician.)