Diabetes is a lifestyle disease, and your diet has a lot to do with your blood sugar levels. It is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world, characterized by elevated blood glucose levels. If left untreated, the condition can affect your kidneys, heart, and weight. Although the disease is believed to be an irreversible condition, taking some precautionary measures might help mitigate the risk of severe health complications. There are plenty of natural remedies that can help alleviate the risk, garlic tea being one of those. Also Read - 5 diabetes-friendly snacks to curb hunger without sending your blood sugar soaring

Garlic Tea: The Perfect Concoction For Diabetics

Garlic is a staple ingredient in Indian households, and it is known for adding a unique touch to recipes. Besides being a favourite in the kitchen, it has a good reputation in the health sector as well. Preliminary studies have also shown that garlic helps in reducing blood glucose levels. Also Read - Diabetes: Handful of these nuts can help you manage blood sugar levels

“Multiple studies have shown the effect of garlic (either as a supplement or taken as the herb itself) in positive correlation with diabetes. Starting your day with a garlic tea can be beneficial for those with Type 2 diabetes,” explains Functional Nutritionist, Mughda Pradhan, Founder, ThriveFNC. She explains that the mechanisms of reduction in blood sugar levels may be due to the following reasons: Also Read - If you have diabetes, drink bitter gourd or karela juice daily in the morning

Garlic may increase the secretion of endogenous insulin

Enhances insulin sensitivity and insulin-like activity

Improves oxidative stress

Enhances beta cells in the pancreas by activating the regeneration of these cells

Other Benefits Of Garlic Tea For Diabetics

“Garlic tea is basically a concoction that is made out of garlic, some ginger and crushed pepper that offers numerous benefits for a diabetic patient,” says Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition. It has numerous health benefits for diabetic patients, including:

Contains antibiotic and antioxidant properties that help boost immunity

Lowers the bad cholesterol level, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Reduces amino acid homocysteine, which is a major risk factor for diabetics

Garlic is also naturally rich in vitamin C, which is important to boost immunity and promote healthy organ function

Are There Any Side Effects?

Anything is beneficial only when you consume it in moderation, so avoid consuming garlic in excess as it can lead to problems. Ms Pradhan explains, “Overconsumption of garlic (especially in its raw form) does come with caveats. Bad breath is one of those. Also, some people who are sensitive to garlic might experience digestive symptoms such as gas and bloating on excess garlic consumption.”

She recommends that people should think of garlic tea as a short-term remedy for those who want to reduce their blood sugar levels. But doing other lifestyle changes is essential to mitigate the risk of complications, garlic tea alone is no solution. While consumption of garlic offers many health benefits for diabetics, you should consume it in moderation.