Diabetes Diet: 3 Easy Breakfast Recipes For High Blood Sugar Levels

Here we bring you some easy-to-make breakfast recipes that can help manage diabetes. Check out some of the recipes below.

Are you struggling with diabetes? Does selecting what to eat for the breakfast look like a pain to you? We have the solution. There are many health challenges that we face in our daily life. But, it can be really hard to manage conditions like diabetes with lifestyle changes. Diabetes is a disease that causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate. It is a health condition in which the body does not create enough insulin or is unable to respond to the quantity produced. Diabetes is an irreversible health condition, and if left untreated, it can cause problems with the other organs of the body, like the eyes, kidneys, and even the heart.

Breakfast Recipes For Type-2 Diabetes

While many medications are available to control diabetes or high blood sugar levels, experts also say that one can also manage it with simple dietary changes. For the same, here we bring you some simple yet yummy breakfast recipes that can help manage diabetes or blood sugar levels. Check out some of the recipes below:

Recipe 01: Kaala Chana Chaat

This one is the easiest one of all the other recipes. All you need to do is simply soak chana (Bengal grams) overnight. Next morning, put it in the pressure cooker and give it a good boil. Take out the chana in a bowl, add some chopped onion, some cubes of boiled potatoes, and give it a good mix. Now add some cilantros on the top (garnishing purpose) and your easy and simple breakfast is ready.

Recipe 02: Upma

Very familiar with this dish right? But, did you know that it is great for those who have diabetes? This mushy and yummy dish, made with urad dal (seasoning), semolina, curd (optional), and vegetables, is a treasure trove of protein and fibre that could help with diabetes management. You can add as many vegetables of your choice as you want.

Recipe 03: Ragi Dosa

Dosa is a famous South Indian dish, but when you make it with raagi flour, it becomes much more healthier. This crispy dosa combines a variety of popular nutrients. You can also pair it with some chutney using corriander (dhaniya leaves) and mint leaves (pudina).