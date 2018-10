Every one of us whether we have diabetes or not, need some dairy products (or non-dairy alternatives like soya products) such as milk, cheese and yogurt every day. Dairy products are rich in proteins and vitamins and are an important source of calcium, which help to keep our bones and teeth strong. Some dairy foods, however, can be high in fat and saturated fat, so choosing lower-fat alternatives is necessary.

Adults and older children who consume too much fat may find they gain weight and too much saturated fat can cause cholesterol levels to rise, which increases risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Unfortunately, diabetes increases your risk of having CVD, so it pays to opt for the lower-fat options to help manage your risk.

How much dairy should diabetics aim for?

Approximately three portions. The portion sizes can be divided into:

190ml of milk

a small pot of yogurt

2 tbsp cottage cheese

a matchbox-sized portion of cheese (30g)

“Contrary to popular belief that dairy products are not good for diabetes, we found in our studies that dairy products seem to protect against diabetes. This was seen in our Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study (CURES) where we found that those who consume dairy products had a lower prevalence of diabetes.

“While this may be related to the fact that those who consume higher dairy products probably consume less carbohydrate. The effect of beneficial fats in dairy on diabetes risk and diabetes control also need to be explored further. Having said that, as some dairy products e.g., cheese and butter contain significant calories, it is better not to have too much of it. Also butter is saturated fat which can increase the LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. On the other hand, having at least one glass of milk every day can help to provide the much needed calcium especially in women and in older people with diabetes. Hence, overall, the use of dairy products has to be encouraged in people with diabetes,” said Dr V Mohan – Chairman – Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre.