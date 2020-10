Some teas can help reduce the risk of diabetes. They can also be beneficial for diabetes. Read on to know more.

Diabetes, more specifically, type-2 diabetes is one of the most prevailing health problems in the world. It can be extremely harmful and increase the risk of diseases like heart disease, nerve damage, chronic kidney disease and more. It weakens the immune system and makes you prone to infections. However, there are some ways to alleviate the risk of diabetes. Since diabetes is a lifestyle disorder, it is possible to mitigate its risk by making some lifestyle changes. It can be effectively managed by following a healthy lifestyle, staying physically active, adequate sleep and eating a healthy diet. Drinking herbal teas is also a great way to control diabetes.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is an aromatic European plant packed with many health benefits. Several studies have reported that drinking chamomile tea can lower blood sugar levels. It contains anti-inflammatory properties, which help prevent any damage to the pancreas. The pancreas is the organ that helps to keep your blood sugar levels in check. This herbal tea can also help induce sleep, bolster immunity, and help with digestion.

Ginger tea

Ginger is a flowering plant with origins in Southeast Asia. It is touted as one of the healthiest herbs on the planet. According to a study published in the Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, ginger powder supplements may improve fasting blood sugar. Some other studies have also shown that ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce your risk of developing diabetes. Experts recommend 4 grams of ginger per day to help decrease blood sugar levels and regulate insulin resistance.

Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea is made using hibiscus flowers. It contains anti-viral properties and provides many health benefits. Drinking hibiscus tea may help people with type-2 diabetes and control blood sugar levels. It may also help lower high blood pressure and combat oxidative stress.

Green tea

Ginger tea is one of the healthiest beverages. It is especially popular among fitness enthusiasts. It contains antioxidants that can be beneficial for your health. Some studies have shown that drinking green tea regularly may reduce blood sugar levels. It may even alleviate the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Oolong tea

It comes from the same plant where green tea and black tea come from, the Camilla Sinensis plant. Oolong tea is made from the oxidized of leaves of this plant. A study suggests that drinking oolong tea can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and control blood sugar levels. It is believed that this herbal drink may even help you lose weight, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve brain health. It may even be beneficial for the heart, brain, bone and dental health.

Note: You can easily find these healthy teas. But that doesn’t mean you can start chugging 6 cups every day. Excess of anything can be harmful, so drink in moderation. Also, keep in mind that these teas must be unsweetened.