A nutrient rich diet is essential for overall health. Vegetable are a good source of almost all the vitamins and minerals that your body needs to sustain itself. These are almost fat-free and contain very less cholesterol and sodium. They are rich in complex carbohydrates, fibre and many important nutrients. They come in various sizes and vibrant colours. In fact, each colour has a unique health benefit.

Now a research says that if you eat foods that contain colourful carotenoids, especially beta-carotene and lutein, you may be able to prevent or delay the onset of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The study, published by Wiley in Annals of Neurology, a journal of the American Neurological Association and Child Neurology Society, says that diets high in lycopene, beta-cryptoxanthin, and vitamin C did not reduce ALS risk.

Bright fruits and vegetable reduce risk of ALS: Study

Fruits and vegetables get their bright orange, red and yellow colours from carotenoids. Such foods are a good source of vitamin A, which helps in preventing oxidative stress. Such vegetables and fruits are also a rich source of vitamin E and vitamin C. ALS is a neurological disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. This is a progressive condition. It causes muscles wastage and eventually leads to paralysis.

Researchers analysed data from five prospective groups – the National Institutes of Health (NIH)–AARP Diet and Health Study, the Cancer Prevention Study II-Nutrition Cohort, the Multiethnic Cohort, the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. The total number of participants was more than one million and a total of 1093 ALS cases were identified after excluding subjects with unlikely food consumption.

They saw that a higher carotenoid intake reduced the risk of ALS. Participants who had a higher carotenoids intake also exercised more were better educated. They ate more vitamin C rich foods and were more likely to take vitamin C and E supplements. Researchers also found out that participants who ate more beta-carotene and lutein, found in dark green vegetables, had a lower risk of this disease.

Another research says that a diet rich in colourful vegetables may drastically bring down the risk of age related vision loss due to cataract. Researchers from the University of South Australia collaborated with Chinese scientists to analyse 20 studies from around the world that studied the effect of vitamins and carotenoids on cataract risk. This study was published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

In light of these two studies, let us take a look at the health benefits of colourful vegetables.

Red vegetables

These are perfect for fighting diabetes, cancer and heart diseases. They also make your skin look radiant. Such vegetables are packed with phytochemicals like citrulline, beta-carotene, lycopene and ellagic acid. Watermelon and tomatoes are good sources of lycopene. In fact, watermelon can prevent erectile dysfunction and tomatoes may help reverse prostate cancer. These vegetables can also help you fight against age-related macular degeneration and reduce the risk of stroke. Add a lot of red peppers, tomatoes, red onions and beet to your diet.

Orange vegetables

These are good for your heart, immune system, eyes and circulation. Colourful orange vegetables promote bone and joint health. They also offer protection from the sun and environmental pollution. These are a rich source of vitamin C and carotenoids, including beta-carotene. Beta-carotene has the ability to convert to vitamin A within the body. This boosts eye health and stimulates cell growth. Eat a lot of carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, corn and orange and yellow peppers.

Green vegetables

These boosts immunity, vitality, energy and also detoxifies the body. Green vegetables are packed with lutein, isothiocyanates, isoflavones, and vitamin K, which promote bone health and rejuvenate blood. They repair damaged tissues and stimulate the digestive system. These are also a rich source of folate, a nutrient that prevents congenital disabilities. Broccoli enhances immune function and kale boosts mental health. Be sure to have a lot of romaine lettuce, collard greens, Brussel sprouts, peas, zucchini, spinach and asparagus.

Purple vegetables

These vegetables will help you fight against cancer and inflammation. They also have anti-ageing properties. They are good sources of phytonutrients like anthocyanins and resveratrol, which repair damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation. Moreover, they may be able to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and boost cognitive functions. So, eat a lot of red cabbage, eggplant, prunes and figs.

White vegetables

These offer protection against some cancers, makes your bones strong and keep heart diseases away. White vegetables can also lower your bad cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and balance your hormones. Cauliflower contains an anti-cancer compound, sulforaphane. Garlic and onions are rich in the cancer-fighting compounds, allicin and quercetin. White button mushrooms may help you fight against breast cancer. You must include cauliflower, daikon radish, mushrooms, potatoes and parsnips in your daily diet.