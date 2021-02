Getting enough protein every day is important as it helps repair cells and make new ones. Among other health benefits, eating high-protein foods can help maintain a healthy weight, boost digestion, speed recovery after exercise and/or injury, and improve skin and hair health. Higher protein intake can also lower the risk of premature death in women, says a new study. But not all types of protein can give you this benefit. So, read the full article before you head to buy eggs, dairy products, poultry, red meat and other animal protein-rich foods to increase your protein intake. Also Read - Protein: What's the fuss about and how healthy is it for your body?

According to the study, the lower risk of premature death in women was associated with consumption of high levels of plant protein, which can be found in tofu, nuts, beans and peas. Vegetarians or vegans have another reason to celebrate their choice of food.

Replace animal protein with plant protein

The researchers, including Wei Bao from the University of Iowa in the US, examined the protein intake of more than 100,000 postmenopausal women — aged between 50 to 79. The women were followed for about 19 years, from 1998 till 2017. The participants provided data about their diet, including how often they ate animal proteins and plant proteins. A total of 25,976 women died during the study period, 6,993 deaths from cardiovascular disease; 7,516 deaths from cancer; and 2,734 deaths from dementia.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that postmenopausal women with the highest amount of plant protein intake had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease (12 per cent) and dementia (21 per cent) as well as lower risk of death from all causes (9 per cent).

Higher consumption of processed red meat was associated with a 20 per cent higher risk of dying from dementia. Also, higher intake of unprocessed meat, eggs and dairy products increased the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 12 per cent, 24 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Replacing red meat, eggs or dairy products with nuts reduced the risk of death from all causes by up to 47 per cent, according to study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Best sources of plant-based protein

The plant-based sources of protein are also rich in other nutrients, and often have fewer calories than animal products. If you have decided to replace animal protein with plant protein, here are some of the best foods you can include in your diet.

Soy products

Soybeans are one of plant products that contain complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that humans need. Soy products like tofu, tempeh, and edamame are an excellent source of protein. They also contain good amount of calcium and iron.

Lentils

Both red or green lentils are rich sources of protein as well as fibre, iron and potassium. Half a cup of cooked lentils contains 8.84 g of protein.

Chickpeas

Half a cup of cooked chickpeas contains around 7.25 g of protein. So, next time when you make sandwich, try using hummus instead of butter.

Peanuts

Peanuts can provide around 20.5 g of protein per ½ cup. Not just they are rich in protein but are also packed with healthful fats that can help improve your heart health. Peanut butter sandwiches could make for a healthy protein snack.

Quinoa

Like soybeans, quinoa is a complete protein. It is also rich in other nutrients, such as magnesium, iron, fibre, and manganese. Add this grain in soups and stews or sprinkle on a salad to boost your protein intake.

Almonds

In addition to protein, almonds also contain a good amount of vitamin E, which is great for the skin and eyes.

Ladies! Make sure to choose the right dietary protein sources to live longer.

