DASH Diet And Heart Health: A Diet That Can Start Showing Results In Just 2 Weeks, Says Study

Experts say that DASH diet can have a remarkable impact on heart health.

DASH diet stands for 'Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension'; this diet is specifically designed to support heart health. According to studies, this diet can help lower blood pressure, treat symptoms of hypertension, lower cholesterol, protect our heart, reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and also lower the risk of certain types of cancer. Research findings from 20 years of studies state that if people follow this diet for even two weeks, they will be able to see the results. The diet specifically focuses on the foods and nutrients that are the best for promoting heart health such as, foods rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium. Nutrients such as these have a great impact on controlling and managing blood pressure. This diet also focuses on restriction of certain kinds of food that are bad for heart health like: saturated fat and added sugars.

Benefits Of DASH Diet On Heart Health

More than 40 studies have been conducted on this subject to prove the benefits of DASH diet on heart health.

This diet can help reduce high blood pressure levels

It can help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels

Reduced inflammation

Promotes heart health

Reduced risk of stroke

Reduced risk of coronary heart disease

What Kind Of Foods Does This Diet Include?

Plant foods are loaded with nutrients that can help our heart health. Experts recommend on eating vegetables, grains, fruits, nuts and legumes in plenty. However, they also recommend not cutting off animal based foods because they also come with many nutrients which we will not find in a plant based diet. DASH diet also includes animal based foods and animal products like includes poultry, fish, eggs, lean meat and dairy. It is also very important to ensure that we eat the right quantity of animal based food. Excess of it may cause harm to our health.

Can Anyone Practice This Diet?

Certain results of the DASH diet is still unclear and not researched enough, says researchers. First, it is not clear whether reducing salt intake has a good impact on heart health or not. Secondly, it is not clear if both people with high blood pressure and low blood pressure should stop consuming salt of reduce it in their diet. Consumption of salt has different impacts on these two category of people. Experts say that people with pre-existing heart problems can follow this diet but it is not yet clear if anyone and everyone should consider doin the same.

