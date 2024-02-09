Dark Chocolate Vs White Chocolate: How To Determine Which One's Healthier?

On chocolate day, let us find out what exactly are the difference between a white chocolate and a dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate is famous for its numerous health benefits starting from boosting heart to brain health. The main ingredient of dark chocolate is cocoa. It is made from the seed of the cacao tree. This the one ingredient that enriches dark chocolate with all the health benefits that it can offer. Cocoa is one of the best sources of antioxidants and it can benefit your health from inside out. There have been many studies that revealed that eating dark chocolates which contain more than 50 percent of cocoa is healthy. If you are worried about the sugar content, there is a solution for that too. Chocolates with 50 to 70 percent cocoa powder contain very little sugar and they will not cause any detrimental effects. Keep this in mind when you purchase a dark chocolate variety.

White chocolates on the other hand do not contain even one gram of cocoa in it. But, they too have many health benefits. How? White chocolates may not have the same benefits as dark chocolates but they are not devoid of nutrition. Let us learn more about how it may benefit you and the difference in nutrition levels between white and dark chocolates.

White Chocolate Vs Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is made of cocoa and white chocolate is made of cocoa butter. Along with cocoa butter, it is created with a mix of sugar, milk powder and lecithin. Nestle created this chocolate in 1936. However, many argue that since there is no cocoa solids present in it, it should not be called a chocolate. The other argument that people often talk about is that white chocolates are not as healthy as dark chocolates. It is partially true. Because of the lack of presence of cocoa, it is not rich in antioxidants like polyphenol which means that it may not be very good for your heart health. Beside that, white chocolates may have higher quantity of sugar in them which also makes it unhealthy. However, it does have some health benefits that you can look up to. But one disclaimer you must note, do not consume white chocolates in huge quantities. These health benefits will only work in your favour if you maintain moderation.

Health Benefits Of White Chocolates

Good source of calcium: White chocolates are made of milk and naturally the content of calcium will be high. Calcium is a very essential mineral which can help your health in many ways. May benefit heart health: Calcium is also goof for heart health. White chocolate also contains Vitamin B12 which can reduce homocysteine. Homocysteine can cause heart disease. Good for bones: The calcium content in white chocolates can easily help boost bone health and also compensate for any calcium deficiency. Improves mood: White chocolate can improve and elevate your mood. May benefit skin health: Cocoa butter contain bioactive compounds which can help benefits skin health.

Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolates

Dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants especially polyphenols which can take good care of your heart. It can reduce the presence of free radicals in the body. The antioxidants can also help detoxify your body. Cocoa is incredible for brain health, memory power, focus and concentration. It can lower blood pressure and increase blood circulation in the body. It can decrease LDL levels (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL levels (good cholesterol). It can provide a serotonin boost.