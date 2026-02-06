Cut Belly Fat The Smart Way: 7 Fibre-Rich Carbohydrate Foods To Improve Blood Vessel Functioning

John Hopkins notes that maintaining a trim midsections does not only makes you look great but can help you live longer by reducing your risk of several illnesses.

Cut Belly Fat The Smart Way: Reducing belly fat is the toughest area when it comes to a weight loss journey. Many studies have found that increased visceral fat is associated with certain medical conditions that increase your risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes. John Hopkins notes that maintaining a trim midsections does not only makes you look great but can help you live longer by reducing your risk of several illnesses. It further underscores that losing weight, particularly belly fats has shown to improve blood vessel functioning and sleep quality.

Carb-Rich Foods To Improve Blood Vessel Functioning

"Carbohydrates are one of the most significant macronutrients in the human diet. They are necessary for energy metabolism and health. However, the prevalence and progression of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have been associated with the intake of excessive refined sugars and carbohydrates," ScienceDirect states.

Additionaly it suggests that adding these fibre-rich carbohydrates like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can have "favourable effects on blood pressure, vascular function, and lipids, and contribute to a lower risk of CVD. " Here are seven carbohydrate-rich foods to improve blood vessel functioning:

Quinoa

Quinoa is a protein and carbohydrate-rich food that can keep you full for longer. These essential compounds can help you lower your insulin level, resulting in reduced fat storage. Experts note that 5 grams of cooked quinoa can be beneficial for your visceral fat loss due to its high fibre content.

Barley

Barley consists of glycemic index (GI), which is well known for balancing blood sugar levels. They are also rich in beta-glucan, a type of fibre that can lower cholesterol, blood sugar and inflammation. The beta-glucan found in barley acts as a prebiotic, which feeds the good bacteria in your gut, helping them thrive.

Black Beans

Black beans are also well-known for reducing blood sugar levels and promoting the gut microbiome. Adding this nutritious food to your diet can help you stay full for longer while promoting gut health. Consuming barley regularly can also reduce inflammation and blood sugar levels.

You may like to read

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a fibre-rich food that also contains other essential micronutrients like potassium and magnesium. Healthcare professionals state that adding this nutritious food to your diet can keep your blood pressure in check, resulting in blood sugar control and weight loss.

Bucketwheat

Bucketwheat is a carbohydrate-rich food that is widely popular for the vitamins and minerals found in this whole grain. Bucketwheat is high in protein and fibre that can help you stay full for longer, leading to weight loss. The antioxidants found in this whole grain can improve resistance, insulin sensitivity and abdominal fat.

Lentils

Lentils are also another ingredient that is widely popular among individuals who are on the journey of weightloss. Lentils consist of soluble and insoluble fibre that promotes slow digestion that can stop you from cravings. It also helps balance blood sugar levels while it keeps you full for long hours.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Farro

Farro is an ancient whole grain that provides 3 grams of fibre and 6 grams of protein for 1.5 ounce of dry serving. They are packed with fibre, magnesium and plant protein that can control your visceral fat.