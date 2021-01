The imposition of lockdown helped in curbing the spread of covid-19 to a large extend, but it affected our health in other ways. Lack of activity and social interactions has taken a huge toll on the physical and mental health of many people. If you’re suffering from hair loss, sleep disturbances or flatulence, you’re not alone. There are reports of such complaints from world over during the lockdown. And celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a solution for all these problems – Curd with raisins. Also Read - Suffering from constipation? 5 delicious juices to improve bowel movements

She suggests having it with lunch or as a mid-meal post lunch. Apart from improving your gut health, this dadi ma’s remedy can help with UTI, premature greying as well as promote weight loss, says Rujuta. Also Read - Pregnancy constipation is common in second and third trimesters: Ways to deal with it

“Lack of activity, social interactions and the unpredictability of life itself seems to has affected our gut health. World over there are reports of loss of hair, sleep and flatulence during the last 8 months of the pandemic but does our kitchen hold any secret that can help overcome that and much more? Also, help us with UTI, premature greying and constipation? The beauty of dadi ma’s tradition is that it combines really simple things found in the kitchen to produce really effective remedies. One such combination is setting curd with raisins,” reads the nutritionist’s Instagram post. Also Read - Gastrointestinal disorders: 4 common types and how to treat them at home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

She also provided a step-by-step instruction on how to make the curd-raisin combination. Here is the process –

Take a bowl of warm milk preferably fresh and full fat

Add 4-5 raisins to it (preferably black raisins)

Take a small drop of dahi, even better buttermilk, and add that to the milk

Stir it multiple times (grandmothers say 32 times)

Cover it with a lid and set it aside for up to 8-12 hrs

When the top layer appears thick, the curd is ready to eat

Have it with lunch or as a mid-meal 3-4pm post lunch

Benefits of curd and raisins

“Curd acts as a probiotic and the raisins with their high content of soluble fibre as a prebiotic,” according to Rujuta.

When combined, they help neutralise the bad bacteria and promote the growth of good bacteria. Curd with raisins can help reduce inflammation in the intestines, keep your teeth and gums healthy, and it is good for the bones and joints too.

“Curd is also a well-documented intervention for regulating cholesterol levels, reducing BP and promoting weight loss. It works that much better in the elderly and the young as it prevents constipation and makes it easy to chew on raisins,” Rujuta explains.

If you are trying to get pregnant, the nutritionist recommend adding dates or khareek.