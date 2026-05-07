Creatine for muscle and brain: What science really says about strength, performance and safety

Curious about creatine? Here's what research says about its benefits for muscle growth, brain function, performance, and whether it's safe to use daily.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 7, 2026 8:53 AM IST

Creatine is the world's most popular fitness supplement. You may come across people saying that you'll gain muscle, get strong and increase brain activity. So what does science have to say about it? Is this the hyped up supplement or just another one promised, but never delivered? Let's do some elementary analysis.

What is creatine and how does it work?

Creatine is a chemical that naturally exists in your muscles and brain. Increases the production of energy in your body, particularly in short bursts of explosive action such as lifting weights or sprinting. If you supplement with creatine, you will have more stored in your muscles and thus be able to work out harder.

What science clearly supports?

There is the strongest evidence about creatine about exercise and muscle performance. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2024 found that creatine supplements have been shown to significantly enhance muscle strength and power, particularly when paired with resistance training.

Another study published in 2024 confirmed through another meta-analysis that creatine aids in building lean muscle mass along with a regular workout program. Creatine is one of the few supplements that works and works effectively, in fact when the goal is to gain strength or build muscle.

What about brain health?

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Nutrition looked at creatine's effect on brain function. It concluded that in certain individuals, creatine could help enhance memory, attention and processing speed.

These benefits are not general, however. It is recommended that people with stress (sleep deprivation) manifest better improvements and older adults as compared with younger healthy persons. Yes, creatine could aid your brain, but it's a developing matter.

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Is creatine safe?

Safety is often a concern issue, particularly about kidney health. A recent 2026 meta-analysis in the Journal of Renal Nutrition examined creatine's effect on kidney function and found no strong evidence of harm in healthy individuals when taken at recommended doses.

The typical consensus is that 3-5 grams per day would be safe for most individuals. Sometimes flatus or water retention will take place which are mild and will go away. Those who suffer with kidney disease and other ailments must seek advice from a doctor before availment, however.

What science does NOT fully support?

It works for some not all approximately 20-30% don't experience any benefit.

It won't grow muscles if one fails to exercise and makes an appropriate diet.

There are unknown long-term effects of its impact on brain health.

It might not have been overly beneficial at endurance-type exercises, such as running long distances.

Creatine is a workout supplement that has been researched a tremendous amount and has proven to be one of the most effective workout supplements to date that is out there for increasing exercise performance and strength. It is well-sustained science here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have existing medical conditions.

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