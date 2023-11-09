Craving Something Sweet? Make This Easy, Healthy Dessert At Home

Would you like to try this? (Photo: Freepik/Representational)

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a simple and healthy four-ingredient dessert recipe. With the festive season here, consider serving it to your guests.

When you crave for some kind of food, it is because your body is asking for it. It wants to be gratified. For people who have a sweet tooth, it becomes increasingly difficult to satiate their taste buds every time there is a dessert craving. So, what can be done about it? There are many healthier alternatives to regular foods. Instead of reaching out for a syrupy sweet, know what other non-sugar thing you can eat.

On Instagram, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a simple and healthy four-ingredient dessert recipe. With the festive season here, consider preparing this at home and serving it to your guests. Take a look.

INGREDIENTS

2 bananas, thinly sliced

Peanut butter (or nut butter of choice)

Melted dark chocolate

Crushed peanuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

MAKING PROCESS

1. Arrange your banana slices on a tray lined with parchment paper.

TRENDING NOW

2. Spread peanut butter generously on top.

3. Layer it with melted chocolate.

4. Garnish it with some crushed peanuts.

You may like to read

5. Freeze for about an hour. Break it and enjoy!

In the caption next to the video, Karachiwala wrote that this unique dessert bar is "definitely worth the hype", and that it will "definitely satisfy your sweet craving".

Would you like to try this?