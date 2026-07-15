Crash diet before your wedding? Experts warn it could harm your skin, hair and hormones

Trying a crash diet before your wedding may backfire. Experts warn rapid weight loss can affect your skin, hair, hormones, energy levels and overall health.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Nivedita Dadu

Wedding Season.

As the wedding season approaches many brides and grooms start getting ready for their big day by focusing on fitness and appearance. Whether it's trying to fit into a dream outfit or a body shape, the pressure to go on a crash diet and extreme calorie restriction is a common issue. But healthcare professionals caution that these easy-to-follow remedies can actually have detrimental effects not only on weight but also on skin, hair and hormonal health.

Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, Dadu Medical Centre, Vasant Vihar, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi says, "Many people only focus on the number on the weighing scale before their wedding but sudden and drastic dieting can have its impact visible on the skin, hair and a healthy glow that comes from proper nutrition, hydration and balanced lifestyle habits."

Crash diets can make your skin look dull

Healthy skin depends on a consistent supply of protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. If people significantly cut back on calories or eliminate entire food groups then the skin may take the hit.

Dr. Nivedita says that this abrupt deprivation of nutrients can disrupt the process of collagen production and skin repair. She said these drastic changes can lead to dryness, dullness, heightened sensitivity and tiredness just the opposite of a bride's radiant glow. The dermatologist recommends having a balanced diet with lots of colourful fruits, vegetables, protein and water for healthy and glowing skin.

Rapid weight loss can cause hair loss

A crash diet can also damage your hair health as restricting calories severely will allow the body to focus on basic functions leaving hair growth to take a back seat.

Dr. Nandini Dadu, Aesthetic Physician, Hair Restoration Expert and GLP Coach at Dadu Medical Centre says that hair loss can be caused by sudden weight loss, crash dieting and low protein diets as it is usually one of the first areas to show signs of nutritional deficiency.

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The aesthetic physician told TheHealthsite that people preparing to get married need to avoid drastic measures at the last minute because it will take time for the hair to recover. The expert notes that protein and nutrition deficiencies are important factors to consider when trying to keep your hair healthy.

Hormones can become out-of-balance

Extreme dieting can also disrupt other hormonal changes because low calorie diets can influence metabolic, stress and reproductive hormones. Dr. Nandini says, "If the body feels deprived of nutrients then it may generate stress responses which can cause sleep disturbances, mood swings, decrease in energy and disrupt hormonal balance especially in women."

Social media trends can be misleading

With the rise of "bridal transformation" stories on social media the pressure to make a major transformation in a short amount of time has grown but experts warn against taking any diet advice off the internet at face value.

Dr. Nivedita concludes, "Google searches, social media challenges or influencer diets cannot replace personalised advice. Your body's requirements are based on your health, lifestyle and medical history."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant dietary changes.