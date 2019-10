Cranberries are a nutrient dense fruit packed with antioxidants. Native to North America, it is extensively cultivated in northern US and also Canada. It is low in calories and, hence, are a great choice for weight watchers. In fact, a half cup contains just 20 calories. It also comes with its own range of health benefits. Regular intake of this fruit can help you reduce your risk of high blood pressure, certain cancers and urinary tract infection. It is also known to rejuvenate your immune system.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CRANBERRIES

Cranberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins. They have a low-calorie content. These fruits are rich in vitamins A, C and K. It is also a good source of the B vitamins and fibre. This fruit contains the antioxidant proanthocyanidins (PACs) that is known to prevent many diseases. They were earlier used by the Native Americans as a natural remedy for bladder and kidney diseases. They were also used for stomach disorders, blood disorders and also scurvy.

Let us take a look at a few of their health benefits.

It can prevent urinary tract infections

This is because if its antioxidant proanthocyanidins (PACs). This helps to prevent bacterial build-ups in the urinary tract walls. Without the presence of bacteria, there will be no infection. According to a research in the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Massachusetts, chemicals present in cranberries, and not the acidity of cranberry juice, as previously thought, prevent infection-causing bacteria from attaching to the cells that line the urinary tract. This study was published in Journal of Medicinal Food.

It reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

Cranberries contain polyphenols which help reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases. It is known to prevent the build-up of platelets. It also brings down your blood pressure and has anti-inflammatory properties.

It can prevent certain cancers

It is known to stop the growth of tumours. Experts say that it is especially beneficial for preventing prostate, ovarian, liver, breast, and colon cancers.

It improves dental health

The antioxidant proanthocyanidins is beneficial for oral health. It ensures that there are no bacterial accumulation on teeth. It is also known to prevent gum disease. Researchers from the International & American Association for Dental Research say that cranberry harbours several antioxidants (flavonoids) that show the ability to counteract the damaging effects of the bacterium Streptococcus mutans, which causes dental caries (tooth decay).

Cranberries may be beneficial for stroke victims

These fruits may help a stroke victim recover faster. According to a study led by the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, cranberries may reduce brain-cell damage associated with stroke. In lab studies using rat brain cells exposed to simulated stroke conditions, a concentrated cranberry extract reduced the death of brain cells by half in comparison to cells that did not receive the extract, according to researchers.

It may be good for digestive system

A research at University of Massachusetts at Amherst says that a beneficial gut bacterium can grow when fed a carbohydrate in cranberries. This study was published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. Researchers say that this can help in developing new supplements that can aid in digestive and solve gut-related problems.

A WORD OF CAUTION



This fruit has immense health benefits. There is no doubt about that. However, people on blood thinners must be careful and consult their doctor before adding this fruit to their diet. This is because the presence of vitamin K may lead to adverse reaction in them. Excessive consumption of cranberries may lead to a higher excretion of oxalate in urine and thereby increase your risk of kidney stones.