Many people have complained of weight gain during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Others are distressed with weight loss. The pandemic seems to have come with many health implications and some of them are related to your weight and fitness levels. But how exactly does this virus affect your weight? A new study from the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health looked into the lingering effects of the current health crisis and found that it can trigger serious eating disorders. In the past one year we have seen the rapid implementation of public health policies to reduce