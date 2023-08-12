Could Sugary Food Be The Answer To Weight Loss?

Could Sugary Food Be The Answer To Weight Loss?

A new study has found that consuming sweet food items along with your regular breakfast items may help with weight loss.

We finally have good news for all the desserts lovers! New studies claim that eating a block of cake or cookies or anything sugary within an hour of waking up is actually not harmful for health. Did you hear that people? Now, you can satiate your early morning sugar cravings without any fear. But, before you dive into your dessert, let us understand what exactly experts have said about this. The basic findings of the first study states that eating one or two pieces of cake can actually help with weight loss. A second study on the same subject proved that eating something sugary also helps postmenopausal women burn fat. Read on to find out more about the study and their research findings.

About the Studies

The first study was conducted by a professor based in an University in Israel. The study conducted a detailed analysis of 193 volunteers by giving them different kinds of diet. The results were, after almost 16 weeks, people who were given a breakfast containing low-carbs started gaining weight. But, the people who were given a breakfast that included a sweet treat were seen to lose more weight than normal.

In the second study, experts included postmenopausal women. After a detailed survey and analysis, they found that the women who were eating about 100 grams of milk chocolate with their breakfast in the morning started burning fat, saw a reduction in their waist circumference and also reduction in their blood glucose levels. All of these were positive signs. These particular dietary techniques also lead to low level of cortisol in the morning which in turn lowered their stress and tension. Experts claim that this is a big factor in weight reduction. Low levels of cortisol impacts the appetite by reducing stress eating. This can help people eat less and lose more weight.

TRENDING NOW

Experts Explain How It Works

Before you start following the habit of eating sugary food with your breakfast, you must also understand the amount that you must maintain. Experts say that moderation is the key. Have a breakfast that is rich in protein and fiber and along with it, you can include one piece of cake or a couple of cookies. This will help satiate your craving, keep your stomach full for a long time as well as maintain moderation.

The study concluded that this technique does not add any extra nutrition to the diet but the weight loss is possible because it curbs further cravings that people usually get throughout the day. If people have one sugary food item in the morning, they are less likely to have a lot of sugary foods later in the day. They are also less likely to give in to cravings for junk food. Having this breakfast also keeps the stomach full for a longer period of time. Lastly, eating a sweet treat in the morning reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin. This also reduces the craving for food later in the day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES