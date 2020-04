Guava is a super fruit rich in vitamin C, potassium, fibre and antioxidants like lycopene. Additionally, this fruit comprises of 80% water which makes it a very good hydrating agent during the summer. Apart from all these, scientists have now found a new piece of information about this fruit which may be a new ray of hope amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to them, certain components of guava may have immune-boosting properties which can prevent or at least reduce the risk of this deadly infection. A research, conducted by the University of Indonesia (UI) and the IPB University, Indonesia,found that guava contains certain components which could be used as ingredients to create drugs that could inhibit and prevent the novel coronavirus. These components are hesperidin, rhamnetin, kaempferol, quercetin and myricetin. Guavas with pink flesh come with these have some classes of componentslike. While guava-based drugs may be a possible cure for COVID-19 infection, this fruit cannot be recommended as a therapy for this disease. Also Read - 7 COVID-19 protective measures essential for frontline healthcare workers

Well, not only guava, its leaves are also very beneficial for your well- being. They contain vitamin C and flavonoids such as quercetin. Brew them to make a cup of tea for yourself. Guava leaf tea has been used in many parts of the world for its medicinal properties. Here are some health benefits of this amazing brew.

Controls blood sugar

Guava leaf tea consists of compounds which restrict the absorption of two types of sugars:Sucrose and maltose. Therefore, it helps in controlling the blood sugar levels. The tea also inhibits various enzymes which convert carbs into glucose in the process of digestion. It can be very beneficial to people with type 2 diabetes.

Helps in preventing diarrhoea

The compounds of the guava leaf extract restrict the growth of diarrhea-causing bacteria known as Staphylococcus aureus. This tea works best if you have it on an empty stomach.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Guava lea tea consists of high quantities of the antioxidant lycopene which helps in lowering the risk of cancer in your body.

Lowers cholesterol levels

Low-density Lipoprotein (LDL), which is known as the ‘bad’ cholesterol, transports fat molecules to all parts of your body.The compounds present in guava leaf extracts have the capacity to reduce the levels of LDL which keeps many heart diseases. This tea improves your blood circulation too.

Improves oral health

The antibacterial compounds present in guava leaf tea relieve you from toothache, mouth ulcers and gum inflammation. You can also chew guava leaf with cardamom. Both have a positive impact on your oral hygiene and help in curing halitosis or bad breath.

Aids in weight loss



This beverage helps you fight type 2 diabetes, a disease associated with a condition called insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone produced by pancreas cells and resistance to it has been linked with weight gain by many studies.

