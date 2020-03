The coronavirus pandemic has all of us locked at home. But house arrest, physical distancing and handwashing aren’t the only things that you should be focussing on during these quarantine days. Coronavirus, experts say, is more likely to affect those with a compromised immunity. So, revving up your body’s defence mechanism will reduce your risk of catching the deadly COVID-19 infection. The best we can do to bolster our immune cells during this period of house arrest is eating the right foods at the right time. So, we are here with a diet plan which will help you strengthen your defense mechanism.

Start your day with a detox drink

One of the best ways to kickstart your day is by having a glass of detox drink. You can have a concoction of lemon and cinnamon water. Lemon helps in cleansing the liver while cinnamon leads to an increased metabolic rate. This drink will help in regulating your blood sugar levels as well.

Rx: Squeeze half lemon in 1 glass of warm water and mix it with a pinch of cinnamon powder. In case you don’t have cinnamon powder, add half tsp turmeric and a pinch of black pepper powder.

Include fruits in your pre-workout meal

A pre-workout meal is as important as any other one since it provides energy to your body for exercising. Try having a fruit before starting your fitness routine. Eat a 100 gm fruit like, apple, banana, papaya or pear. You can also have a bowl of sweet potato with a hint of lime and pepper instead of the fruit.

Load up your post-workout meal with proteins and carbs

Post-workout meal should be full of these two essential nutrients. Therefore, having cereal or pulses is a good option. You can choose moong dal ragi flour chilla with coriander chutney and 2 tbsp homemade curd. Poha with veggies like carrots peas and a bowl of upma made with rice vermicelli are also good options for the right balance of carbs and protein.

Have lots of fibre in your mid-morning snack

Vegetable juices are a great source of fibre which helps in keeping us full. It also helps in building immunity. Drink almost 200 ml of carrot beet juice with a date fruit every day. Add a hint of cinnamon ginger and rock salt for flavours.

Include a lot of veggies and salads in your lunch

Have a fibre-rich diet with cooked vegetables and salad. Prep a bowl of stir-fried vegetables like carrots, bell-peppers, broccoli and peas. You can also have 1 to 2 rotis made of jowar flour to go with it.

Keep your snacks as healthy as possible

Evening meal should be something which should be rich in nutrients while maintaining your blood sugar levels. Have a cup of green tea with a hint of cinnamon or ginger. You can add 2 egg whites to go with it since they are packed with proteins.

Keep your dinner light

Having a fibre and protein combo is must. You can have a small bowl of cooked green vegetable with 1 jowar flour roti. Adding a little dal tadka and curd to your dinner will be good.

Add a de-stress drink to your bedtime routine

To get a good sleep, one needs a de-stress drink. Drink a glass of water with a pinch of cinnamon powder in it.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.