Are you trying different home remedies to combat coronavirus? Read on to know the possible side effects of these DIY immunity concoctions and why you need to be careful.

What started in Wuhan in December 2019 upended our lives and caused panic and fear. After almost a year of battling the novel coronavirus, the news of a potential vaccine has given people hope. But the Covid-19 fear has forced people to resort to home remedies that are believed to be effective in alleviating the risk of contracting the infection. These homemade ‘kadhas’ are believed to bolster immunity, thereby safeguarding people from the disease. While there is nothing wrong in consuming natural herbs to boost immunity, having too much can wreak havoc on your body. Also Read - Immune system's requirements for protection against COVID-19 decoded

DIY Immunity ‘Kadhas’ Might Have Adverse Effects

Ginger, lemon, garlic, turmeric, aloe vera and berries are some of the most prominently used kitchen ingredients to prepare these immunity-boosting concoctions. According to a report by IANS, excessive consumption of these herbal concoctions can have negative effects on people. Overconsuming these ‘kadhas’ can lead to internal bleeding, stomach ulcers, breathlessness along with other fatal consequences if left unnoticed. Also Read - Bharat Biotech reveals why Haryana Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19 after taking Covaxin

It can be life-threatening, especially for people with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Also Read - Antibodies fade over time: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine offers 3 month's immunity

Excessive heat from these concoctions may affect your immune system

Certain components in these ingredients can produce excessive heat in the system and upset the stomach, which will affect your digestive system. When the digestive tract is not working properly, it could lead to low absorption of nutrients which can affect overall health. This imbalance can confuse your immune system causing it to start attacking the body own cells. Hence, a healthy gut is vital for strong immunity.

Turmeric and aloe vera in excess can harm the liver

When consumed in excess, turmeric and aloe vera could damage your liver and lead to infections like jaundice. It could also lead to bleeding, which can cause liver failure. According to research named LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury, turmeric when consumed in excess can increase the risk of liver damage. It could lead to idiosyncratic liver injury. However, more studies are required on the subject.

Vitamin D in excess can be harmful

Vitamin D plays an important role in boosting immunity. A vitamin D deficiency has long been associated with decreased immunity and an increased risk of infections. However, the ‘sunshine vitamin’ can also be harmful to your body if consumed in excess. It can increase the calcium in your blood and urine, which can cause nausea, dehydration, dizziness and other such problems.

Limited Consumption Is Harmless

It is a fact universally acknowledged that anything in excess could be harmful. If taken in moderation under a doctor’s supervision, these ingredients might not cause any side effects. Serious consequences are faced with unsupervised, prolonged consumption of these herbs. Hence, it is crucial to understand how an ingredient might affect your health.

A professional will also help you with the dosage and tell you how frequently you should be consuming these ingredients. It may even help you understand the consequences of making any significant dietary changes to combat unprecedented coronavirus.

(with inputs from agencies)