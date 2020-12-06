What started in Wuhan in December 2019 upended our lives and caused panic and fear. After almost a year of battling the novel coronavirus the news of a potential vaccine has given people hope. But the Covid-19 fear has forced people to resort to home remedies that are believed to be effective in alleviating the risk of contracting the infection. These homemade ‘kadhas’ are believed to bolster immunity thereby safeguarding people from the disease. While there is nothing wrong in consuming natural herbs to boost immunity having too much can wreak havoc on your body. DIY Immunity ‘Kadhas’ Might Have