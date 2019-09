It is very essential for a diabetic person to keep a tab on diet and exercise daily without fail to control blood glucose levels. Besides taking medications, you must also make sure that you choose your snacks with care. But this is easier said than done. Most snacks contain unhealthy fats and are high in calorie content. Fruits contain glucose and may not be the perfect choice. But nuts may be just right for you. These are a good source of nutrition and come with many health benefits. Nuts contain less carbohydrates and are rich in protein and fibre. They contain a lot of beneficial fats and promote cell growth and protect the organs. They are a rich source of antioxidants, carotenoids and phytosterols and are packed with vitamins like vitamin E, folate and thiamine. Nuts are also a good source of minerals like magnesium and potassium.

These can induce a sense of satiety and prevent you from binging on unhealthy snacks. It will help you maintain your body weight by regulating your total caloric intake. Therefore, it is safe to say that nuts can be a healthy dietary addition for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of diabetes. In fact, even the American Diabetes Association recommends nuts for people with high blood sugar levels. But all nuts may not be good for you if you have diabetes. Also, avoid the salted variety as it may cause adverse health reactions.

Let us see which nuts are the best for people with diabetes and why.

Almonds

Almonds help in controlling blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of heart diseases. It also reduces levels of bad cholesterol. These are high in healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, protein and various important nutrients. The antioxidants in almonds can protect your cells from oxidative damage. It is a rich source of magnesium, which makes it perfect for people suffering from metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Walnuts

Walnut contain a lot of calories, but they do not have an adverse effect on body weight or composition. In fact, regular consumption of this nut can improve the ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol without negatively affecting body composition. It also brings down the risk of diabetes.

Cashews

Cashews are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They can bring down the levels of bad cholesterol in the body and thereby reduces the risk of heart disease. It can also lower blood pressure. Though, it may not bring down your blood sugar levels, it does not increase it either.

Pistachios

Pistachios are packed with fibre and healthy fats. It can lower triglyceride levels and boost heart health. These nuts also have a low glycaemic index, which might promote lower blood sugar levels. They are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, protein, antioxidants and other essential nutrients like vitamin B6 and potassium.

Peanuts

Peanuts are a rich source of protein and fibre. They regulate weight and reduce the risk of heart diseases. These humble nuts can also control blood sugar levels. Peanuts have a low glycaemic index. These are low in carbohydrates but high in protein, fat, and fibre. But some people may be allergic to peanuts and the reaction may be life-threatening. Also eat them in moderation and avoid the salted variety.