Control Insulin Spikes After A Heavy Meal By Doing These 3 Simple Things

Do you eat curd after meals? Here's why you should. (Photo: Freepik)

Do not punish yourself after eating a little too much. According to a nutritionist, engaging in any form of physical activity after meals can help regulate blood sugar levels.

There is no need to panic after overeating a meal. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are three simple things you can do to control your blood sugar level after eating a little too much. She took to Instagram to explain in a video that the first thing to do is to go for a walk for 15-20 minutes or climb some stairs. "The idea is to make sure that your muscles use the consumed carb instead of your body storing it as fat," she said.

The nutritionist added that you can also consume curd and nuts after meals. "Adding a bit of fat and protein will help control blood sugar spikes." Lastly, she suggested eating some herbs to control insulin levels. "You can have fenugreek water or cinnamon water."

Explaining each point further, Agarwal said that engaging in any form of physical activity -- such as walking, strolling or climbing stairs -- for at least 15-20 minutes after meals can "prevent rapid absorption of carbohydrates by muscles, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of spikes".

She went on to say that it is important to include a bowl of curd in your meals, as it contains probiotics that may "contribute to better insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control". "The protein and fat content in curd also helps slow down the absorption of carbohydrates, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar," the expert explained.

Finally, when you hydrate with a concoction and drink a glass of cinnamon water or fenugreek water after meals, it can aid digestion and promote a "gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream". These drinks are also known for their "potential to improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels."

Have you been doing these things?

