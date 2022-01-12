Consuming More Than 7 Grams Of Olive Oil Daily Associated With Lower Mortality Risk

Replace margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil to improve your health. When you buy olive oil, choose an extra virgin olive oil.

A growing body of scientific research supports the current dietary recommendations to increase the intake of olive oil. Now, a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has found that consuming more than 7 grams (>1/2 tablespoon) of olive oil per day is associated with lower risk of mortality due to cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and respiratory disease.

The authors suggested that clinicians should be counseling patients to replace margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil to improve their health. They found that replacing about 10 grams/day of these fats with the equivalent amount of olive oil is associated with lower risk of mortality as well.

One tablespoon or 13.5 grams of olive oil provides 119 calories and 13.5 g of fat, of which 1.86 g is saturated, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

It also contains vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, potassium, polyphenols, tocopherols, phytosterols, squalene, and terpenic acids and other antioxidants.

Increase olive oil consumptionto improve your health

For the study, the researchers assessed the diet of 60,582 women and 31,801 men who were free of cardiovascular disease and cancer at start of the study (1990). The participants were followed for 28 years, and their diet was assessed by a questionnaire every four years. Their intake of olive oil and other vegetable oils, dairy and other fats was calculated.

According to the researchers, compared to those who rarely or never consumed olive oil, those in the highest consumption category (about 9 grams/day) had 19 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular mortality, 17 per cent lower risk of cancer mortality, 29 per cent lower risk of neurodegenerative mortality and 18 per cent lower risk of respiratory mortality.

Those with higher olive oil consumption were also more physically active, less likely to smoke and had a greater consumption of fruits and vegetables, they said.

Substituting 10 grams/day of other fats, such as margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat, with olive oil was also found associated with 8-34 per cent lower risk of total and cause-specific mortality. However, they found no significant associations when substituting olive oil for other vegetable oils.

The study could help make more specific recommendations that will be easier for patients to understand and implement into their diets, noted lead author Marta Guasch-Ferr , PhD, a senior research scientist at the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Some science-back benefits of olive oil

Olive oil consists of mainly monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which is considered a healthful fat. It is also rich in antioxidants, which help prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals that can lead to a range of health conditions and diseases.

Studies have also suggested that polyphenols, a type of antioxidant in extra virgin olive oil, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, atherosclerosis, stroke, brain dysfunction, and cancer.

A 2019 review concluded that phenols in olive oil may benefit people with colitis and other types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as it helps improve gut health.

When you buy olive oil, it is advisable to choose an extra virgin olive oil. Because it undergoes less processing, extra virgin olive oil is more likely to retain its antioxidant content.

