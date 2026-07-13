Constantly feeling tired? Doctor reveals 5 nutrient deficiencies that could be draining your energy

Feeling exhausted despite enough rest? Know how low iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, folate and magnesium levels may cause fatigue and when to get tested.

Medically Verified By: Dr Vighnesh Y

Nutrient deficiencies (Image AI Generated)

Constantly feeling tired is often blamed on stress, lack of sleep and a busy day-to-day routine. However, when you have no fatigue to spare even with the sleep times, your body may have a message for you. Dr Vighnesh Y, Sr. Consultant (General Physician) at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad stated that poor nutrition is one of the common causes that lead to constant tiredness. When these essential vitamins and minerals aren't consumed sufficiently, the body cannot use them properly, with physical and mental consequences.

Here are five essential nutrients that may be responsible for constant fatigue:

1. Iron: The nutrient that carries oxygen

Iron deficiency is the most common micronutrient deficiency worldwide and a primary factor of lack of energy. Iron is needed to make hemoglobin to transport oxygen in blood cells throughout the body. If there is not enough iron in your body, your muscles and organs don't get enough oxygen and you become weak, tired and out-of-breath.

2. Vitamin B12: Essential for energy and brain health

Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells and for proper nerve function. Fatigue, weakness, poor concentration and memory loss, and tingling of the hands and feet are caused by a deficiency.

3. Vitamin D: More than just the sunshine vitamin

Vitamin D is vital for bone formation, muscular activity and immunity. Hence, according to Dr Vighnesh, chronic fatigue, weakness of muscles and low moods are other symptoms of low vitamin D.

However, there is a widespread deficiency as a result of insufficient sun exposure or food intake. Do not use as a source of food: Salads made with low-fat or skim milk, fatty fish (salmon and sardines), as well as egg yolk.

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4. Folate: A key vitamin for healthy blood cells

Folate (vitamin B9) and vitamin B12 have a close relationship and both are necessary to make healthy red blood cells. Anemia can cause fatigue, irritability and loss of concentration among other symptoms resulting from low folate levels.

5. Magnesium: The mineral that supports energy production

Hundreds of biochemical reactions - including energy metabolism, muscle activity, sleep disorder - rely on the body's body supply of magnesium. When magnesium is low, people can feel tired, have muscle cramps, low energy, and weak.

Should you take supplements?

Vitamin and mineral supplements are not recommended without a medical expert's advice and are recommended manually by Dr. Vighnesh. Sometimes the deficiencies can be corrected with supplements, but sometimes excess supplements or the wrong type or too many can result in side effects or interact with medications. Treatment is always based on blood tests, and must be determined by a doctor when pregnant or for more chronic conditions.

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