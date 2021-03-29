Your immunity has a very strong association with your immune system. What you eat and your choice of food can either make your immune system strong or it can make it weak. That is why doctors always insist that you follow a balanced and nutritious diet. Now a new study from the US-based Environmental Working Group says that a common food preservative that is routinely used to prolong the shelf life of popular eatables like Pop-Tarts Rice Krispies Treats Cheez-Its and almost 1250 other popular processed foods may harm the immune system. The preservative to blame for this is tert-butylhydroquinone