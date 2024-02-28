Combat Hair Dryness With These Simple Dietary Tips

Hair dryness is usually a result of low protein and lack of essential oils in the body, says a nutritionist. Make sure to consume 50-60 grams of protein every single day.

Nobody wants their hair to look frizzy and dry, but many factors contribute to unhealthy hair. Exposure to pollution and dirt, and other external factors combined with internal factors like improper dietary habits and hormonal changes can make your hair lose its shine. With time, it can become brittle. Many people may also face hair fall issues which, in the long run, can lead to the hair losing its volume and becoming thinner. Some people also face bald patches and many other such issues. An important part of not just the body but also the overall personality of a person, hair needs care and attention. It is important to prioritise hair health, just like how you take care of other organs.

Is Hormonal Change To Blame?

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee pointed out in an important video shared on her social media that hair normally gets dry and frizzy when there is a hormonal change. There are many important tests for assessing your hormonal levels and correcting the situation.

Hair Issues Cause By Low Protein Intake

But, apart from that, hair dryness is usually a result of low protein and lack of essential oils in the body, says the nutritionist. Make sure to consume 50-60 grams of protein every single day.

What Foods To Eat?

According to the nutritionist, it is crucial to supplement your body with a good dose of omega-3. This means eating at least two tablespoons of flaxseeds every day, she recommends.

Other foods include:

Walnuts, every day

Algal oil

Krill oil

Salmon oil

Omega-3 fats and other supplements.

"Make sure you supplement your body with a good dose of omega-3," states the expert. It can help reduce the dryness and the frizziness, and add to the hair moisture. It is also said to make the skin glow.

Stay Hydrated For Healthy Hair

Water is the solution for most of your problems. It can boost hair and skin health. Stay hydrated all day, every day. In case you forget to drink water, keep a timer with yourself, which will remind you periodically. The ideal count per day is eight glasses of water. Water flushes out toxins from the body and makes it clean from inside. It is vital for all organs, including hair and scalp.

Good Quality Conditioner

Make sure you have in your bathroom cabinet a good quality conditioner to apply after a hair wash. There are many protein serums available as well which, when you apply to the hair, reduce dryness.

