Coffee On An Empty Stomach: What Happens When You Drink Caffeine In The Morning

How does drinking coffee the first thing in the morning affects the body in the long run? Well, in this article, we will check what happens when you consume coffee on an empty stomach.

What is that one thing we all crave the moment we get up from our beds in the morning? A cup of warm beverage, isn't it? When it comes to coffee lovers, grabbing that one cup of either hot or cold brewed coffee is a daily ritual. Coffee provides the body with caffeine which helps beat lethargicness. It is like a cup full of elixir that can instantly boost the body's energy levels. But, did you ever try to understand what happens after that? As in, how does drinking coffee the first thing in the morning affects the body in the long run? Well, in this article, we will check what happens when you consume coffee on an empty stomach and whether you should stop doing so!

Be Aware Coffee Lovers!

This might not be a very good news for coffee lovers, but drinking coffee on an empty stomach shouldn't be continued for a long time, as it can do more harm to your body than you could ever think. Studies have shown how drinking even one cup of coffee on an empty stomach can instantly increase the release of hydrochloric acid inside the digestive system. This can be one of the causes of poor digestive systems and can lead to severe digestive problems.

According to the studies, the bitterness of coffee triggers the production of stomach acid to a level which is harmful to the body. This increase in the production of harmful stoma acid severely disrupts the digestive system of the body, causing issues like indigestion, bloating, nausea, etc. Below is a list of all the health complications that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to. Take a look and be aware of the overconsumption of coffee in the morning.

STOP Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach NOW!

Indigestion Decreases cortisol levels Excretion of important minerals Increases anxiety High sugar levels Restlessness Heart palpitation Headaches Migraines High blood pressure

All the coffee lovers must be grinning while reading this, but you should be wary of drinking it on an empty stomach. According to the doctors, drinking coffee is only good when it is accompanied by some food (if consumed in the morning). One can consider eating some baked cookies, some oats pankcakes or even biscuits. Also, how much caffeine is too much? According to a report by FDA, a healthy adult is allowed to consume 400 milligrams of coffee a day that's about three to four (maximum) cups of coffee as an amount not generally associated with dangerous, negative effects.

