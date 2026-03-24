Coconut water to nimbu paani: 5 organic drinks to amp up your summer skin care routine

Coconut water to nimbu paani: Summer skin can glow outwardly but it begins inside by making mindful choices about hydration and nutrition. Here are five organic drinks to keep amp up your summer skin care routine...

Summer skin care routine: During the hot weather season, your skin may require additional attention to keep fresh, clear and glowing. Although topical products are important experts believe that what you consume can be as important as what you apply. During the summer season it is common to experience dullness, breakouts and uneven skin tone which is caused by dehydration, sun exposure and heat.

5 summer drinks to keep your skin fresh, clear and glowing

Adding drinks that are friendly to the skin can help in keeping your skin hydrated and somewhat radiant by fueling it internally as the summer season approaches. Here are five summer drinks to keep your skin fresh, clear and glowing:

Coconut water: This drink is naturally abundant in electrolytes that can keep the body hydrated and maintain the elasticity of the skin. Drinking coconut water can also help flush out toxins from your body. Green tea: Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help to fight free radicals that come about as a result of exposure to the sun. Adding green tea to your diet can also help minimize inflammation and support clearer skin over time. Aloe vera juice: Drinking aloe vera juice regularly can help keep your skin hydrated and lessen irritation or inflammation due to its calming effects. Infused water with fruits: Adding fruits such as berries, cucumber and citrus to water not only adds flavour but it is packed with vitamins and antioxidants which can help you achieve glowing skin. Lemon water: Lemon water or nimbu pani is rich in Vitamin C which can support collagen production and help lighten the skin. It also promotes better digestion which in turn can indirectly help skin health.

The Mayo Clinic advises that staying hydrated is non-negotiable when the weather is hot in order to keep the skin healthy. A properly hydrated body aids in keeping the skin plumped, enhancing its ability to stretch and avoiding dryness of skin and irritation.

Other tips to amp up your summer skin care routine

To reap the full benefits of these beverages you must ensure to reduce the intake of sugary beverages and shield your skin against sun exposure. Multiple studies have shown that wearing sunscreen, sleeping well and controlling stress are also very crucial in achieving radiant skin. It is important to note that taking conscious decisions regarding hydration and nutrition can promote healthier and more radiant skin during the season.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.