Coconut water to nimbu paani: 5 organic drinks to amp up your summer skin care routine

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Summer skin care routine: During the hot weather season, your skin may require additional attention to keep fresh, clear and glowing. Although topical products are important experts believe that what you consume can be as important as what you apply. During the summer season it is common to experience dullness, breakouts and uneven skin tone which is caused by dehydration, sun exposure and heat.
Adding drinks that are friendly to the skin can help in keeping your skin hydrated and somewhat radiant by fueling it internally as the summer season approaches. Here are five summer drinks to keep your skin fresh, clear and glowing:
The Mayo Clinic advises that staying hydrated is non-negotiable when the weather is hot in order to keep the skin healthy. A properly hydrated body aids in keeping the skin plumped, enhancing its ability to stretch and avoiding dryness of skin and irritation.
To reap the full benefits of these beverages you must ensure to reduce the intake of sugary beverages and shield your skin against sun exposure. Multiple studies have shown that wearing sunscreen, sleeping well and controlling stress are also very crucial in achieving radiant skin. It is important to note that taking conscious decisions regarding hydration and nutrition can promote healthier and more radiant skin during the season.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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