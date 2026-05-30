Cinnamon, turmeric and more: Everyday spices linked to benefits for blood sugar, inflammation and brain function

From cinnamon and turmeric to ginger, common kitchen spices may offer benefits for blood sugar control, inflammation reduction and supporting overall brain health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 30, 2026 4:30 PM IST

Spices.

Spices and herbs have been a part of human diets for many years not only to season the food but to provide possible medicinal benefits as well. Supporting traditional beliefs, a new study published in the journal Nutrition Reviews indicates that everyday kitchen staple ingredients like cinnamon, turmeric and red pepper could provide a variety of health benefits from better blood sugar control to better heart and brain health.

A team of scientists reviewed scientific data particularly studies conducted at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Center for Human Nutrition to gain insight into the effect of herbs and spices on human health. The review was based on several human and laboratory studies that were undertaken from 2010 to 2024.

Health benefits of herbs and spices

The review states that herbs are derived from fresh leaves and flowers whereas spices are generally roots, seeds, bark, stems or berries and are frequently dried. Many herbs and spices are used not just to add flavour but utilized as an alternative to salt for its culinary purposes.

The researchers pointed out that using herbs and spices instead of salt could be beneficial for reducing blood pressure. Other research has revealed that those who like spicy food may eat less salt and have lower blood pressure readings.

One of the other advantages is polyphenols which are natural compounds that are found in many herbs and spices. They are antioxidants and help to fight the harmful free radicals in the body associated with oxidative stress which is a risk factor for ageing, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders.

Cinnamon may help control blood sugar

Of the spices studied cinnamon appeared to have beneficial effects on metabolism. The researchers conducted two clinical trials at UCLA that showed that supplements of cinnamon lowered insulin and glucagon levels following a meal in both healthy weight and overweight people.

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They also saw improvements in average blood sugar as well as benefits for the microbes in the gut among people who consumed cinnamon compared to the placebo group. But there were some participants who had a temporary rise in blood sugar at some interval suggesting that the effect of cinnamon may be different among individuals. Cinnamon has been found to have several other effects besides improving glucose control such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, neuroprotective and liver protective properties.

Cinnamon is one of the most useful spices for health promotion. It protects against inflammation and oxidative stress and is also good for blood sugar regulation and #diabetes. Add cinnamon to your food, tea and drinks as often as you can. pic.twitter.com/vhkIYPU82A Dr. Kasenene (@drkasenene) August 7, 2018

Turmeric linked to better brain and joint health

Turmeric is a popular spice in Indian cuisine and has also shown significant health promoting properties. One study featured in the review indicated that long term curcumin supplementation enhances memory, attention and mood in older individuals while the compound's active ingredient, turmeric, enhances memory and learning in healthy young individuals.

Other studies indicated that curcumin could be beneficial for reducing pain in the knee of individuals suffering from osteoarthritis and may also improve cholesterol levels by increasing the level of HDL cholesterol or good cholesterol, while decreasing LDL or bad cholesterol. Laboratory research also indicated that curcumin might be more effective in fighting cancer when used in combination with other natural substances.

Red pepper enhances weight management

The researchers also looked at compounds in red pepper and sweet red peppers called capsinoids for stimulating the body's thermogenesis system to burn calories and fat. In a UCLA study with overweight and obese adults the participants who took a higher dose of dihydrocapsiate had higher post-meal energy expenditure. But other studies have had mixed results and larger studies are needed to establish the benefits.

Spice blends can help maintain a healthy gut

The review also concluded that spice blends that include black pepper, ginger, oregano, rosemary, turmeric and cinnamon can help facilitate the growth of the good bacteria in the gut and can suppress the proliferation of potentially harmful gut bacteria. Researchers determined that herbs and spices still present a potentially valuable field in nutrition research.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Everyday spices may support health but results may vary which is why consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.