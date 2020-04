The smell of cinnamon wafts through your kitchen quite often. For many of us, this smell means sheer gastronomic delight. But cinnamon, one of the most popular spices all over the world, doesn’t only add flavour to your food. It comes with a host of health benefits. That’s why it is amply used in traditional Indian medicine Ayurveda. Interestingly, research also suggests that this favourite kitchen regular can have a cooling effect on your body. In an animal model study published in the journal Scientific Results, it has been found that cinnamon can deplete body temperature by 2 degree celsius on regular consumption. This is because, it reduces carbon-di-oxide generation in your body. Cinnamon also decreases the secretion of gastric acid and pepsin from the stomach walls. So, don’t forget to add more of this spice in your favourite dishes this summer. Here are seven other reasons to include cinnamon in your meals.

Improves your heart health

Inflammation is the reason behind many cardiac ailments and cinnamon comes with anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, it is known to reduce triglyceride and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in your body. This spice also increases the good cholesterol in your body which helps in cleansing the blood vessels. Try having 120mg of cinnamon every day.

Helps in reducing your blood sugar levels

Cinnamon is believed to act like insulin hormone which has an impact on your blood sugar levels. That’s how cinnamon can be good for diabetes patients. If you are already on insulin treatment, then having cinnamon on a regular basis may help in increasing your insulin efficiency. If you have 120 mg to 6 gram of this spice, it may also prove to be helpful in breaking down carbs inside your gut and prevent the sugar level to rise up after having food.

Boosts weight loss

Cinnamon tea is a great detox drink and is often linked with weight loss. Many studies have found out that this spice is quite effective when it comes to reducing weight, especially from your waist. Cinnamon plays a role in controlling your blood sugar levels, which is associated with its weight reducing capacities. However, it has been warned by experts that having cinnamon in excess amount may increase the risk of liver diseases.

Combats bacteria and fungi

Cinnamon contains antibacterial and antifungal components. Also, one essential compound in cinnamon, known as cinnamaldehyde, help in fighting off the development of different bacteria and fungi. Cinnamon’s antibacterial properties also help keeping the bad breath and tooth decaying at a bay.

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists are of the opinion that certain cerebral proteins may lead to the formation of clumps or tangles in the brain. This condition is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Cinnamon, some studies suggest, inhibit those brain proteins and reduce your risk of this disease.

Prevents cell damage

A cup of cinnamon tea is loaded with ample amount of antioxidants. This helps in fighting off oxidation that leads to cell damage. Damaged cells contribute to serious and potentially fatal conditions like diabetes, heart problems and even cancer.

Decreases menstrual cramps

If you’re a woman then having cinnamon tea can help you a lot in easing menstrual symptoms. Having 3 grams of cinnamon for the first three days of your menses may help in relieving you from premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menstrual cramps. Cinnamon may also control excess bleeding, vomiting and nausea during this time.