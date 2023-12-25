Christmas Indulgence: Try This Guilt-Free, Yummy Cookie

Representational image/Freepik

While going overboard may harm your health, you can always choose healthier alternatives to your favourite sweets to make sure you satiate your taste buds.

Christmas is usually the season to stay spirited and enjoy the fun and festivity with family and friends. A large part of the celebration entails eating delectable sweets and desserts. While going overboard may harm your health, you can always choose healthier alternatives to your favourite sweets to make sure you satiate your taste buds.

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who shares recipes on the regular, shared one more ahead of Christmas. "Indulge in these yummy Christmas cookies this season and enjoy them guilt-free," she wrote.

Karachiwala also shared a detailed recipe; take a look.

Ingredients:

For base

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

8 de-seeded dates

A pinch of salt

For caramel layer

1/4 cup peanut butter

3 tbsp milk

3 tbsp roasted peanuts

8 de-seeded dates

A pinch of salt

For chocolate coating

100gm dark chocolate

100gm white chocolate (you can go for a sugar-free one)

1 tbsp coconut oil

To prepare the base

Blend 1/2 cup of roasted peanuts, 8 de-seeded dates, and a pinch of salt together until they become a fine, crumbly texture. Press this mixture firmly into a mould to form the base. Place your Christmas-y shape cutters in it, the expert suggested.

To prepare the caramel

Combine and blend 1/4 cup peanut butter, 3 tbsp milk, 3 tbsp roasted peanuts, 8 de-seeded dates, and a pinch of salt. Spread this caramel mixture over the base and place it in the freezer.

To prepare the chocolate coating

Melt 100 g dark chocolate and 100 g white chocolate separately and add 1 tbsp coconut oil to it, to get the right consistency. Dip the frozen treats into the melted chocolate, alternating between dark and white. Ensure they are evenly coated. Place the coated treats on a parchment-lined tray, Karachiwala said.

As a final touch, sprinkle a topping of your choice over the coated treats before the chocolate sets completely. Return them to the freezer to allow the chocolate to harden, as shown in the video. Enjoy the lip-smacking treat with your loved ones!

Would you like to try?