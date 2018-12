We usually love to start our day with some hot coffee to beat the chills! But as Christmas is around the corner, you should also prepare yourself to enjoy various foods and festivities. However, we tend to eat unhealthy foods during this time of the year. But as we all know that eating healthy is better than gorging on unhealthy foods. And healthy snacking in between meals is important. Here we have mentioned 5 healthy snack options for Christmas, these snacks will help you stay fuller for a longer time.

Nuts and seeds:

These can be a great high-protein snack. Nuts are rich in healthy fat and fibre. Walnuts are even beneficial for the brain, thus include them in your diet. Nut butter can also be a great option for snacking. You can either spread on your toast or have them directly.

Greek yoghurt:

Greek yoghurt is delicious and nutritious at the same time. This is an excellent source of calcium. You can also have plain yoghurt and enhance the flavour with chopped nuts, pepper, honey or your choice of fruits like berries, etc. You can even add Greek yoghurt to your smoothie.

Protein bars:

You can make some protein bars at your home. Use some healthy ingredients like seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds or pumpkin seeds, nuts, coconut, jaggery sugar, nut butter. These protein-bars could give a boost to your energy and can also help to control your appetite.

Smoothie:

Without indulging in unhealthy foods, you can make a nourishing smoothie for yourself. Add some fresh fruits like oranges, berries, apples and full-fat yoghurt or milk. Fruits offer several health benefits and milk is rich in calcium. This will control your hunger pangs and keep you energetic.

Whole egg:

Eggs are another healthy snacking option, they are a great source of protein and contains other vital nutrients. Moreover, they can help you to stay full and to stay ways from unhealthy foods.