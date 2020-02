High consumption of vegetables rich in carotenoids and fatty fish containing Omega-3 fatty acids was beneficial for those at the risk of AMD. © Shutterstock

Not all fats are bad for your health. Particularly, omega-3 fatty acids play various important roles in your body and provide many health benefits. Omega-3 fatty acid intake is essential for brain health, heart health, and your immune system. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fish high in omega 3, walnuts, flaxseed and canola oil.

There are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: α-linolenic acid (ALA), found in plant oils, and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both commonly found in marine oils. Here are 5 health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids:

Fights Depression and Anxiety

Depression and anxiety are common mental disorders. According to studies, people who consume omega-3s regularly are less likely to suffer depression. Taking omega-3 supplements also helps improve symptoms in people with depression or anxiety. Of the three types of omega-3 fatty acids:, EPA is best for fighting depression.

Improves Eye Health

The omega-3 fatty acid, DHA, is a major structural component of your eyes’ retinas. Lack of DHA may cause vision problems. Getting enough omega-3 may help prevent macular degeneration, which can cause vision impairment and blindness.

Promotes foetus’ Brain Health

If you are pregnant, make sure that you are getting enough omega-3s. They are crucial for your child’s brain growth and development. DHA accounts for 40% of the polyunsaturated fatty acids in your brain. Getting enough omega-3s during pregnancy may improve your’ child intelligence and lower her risk of several diseases.

Prevents heart disease

Researchers have shown association between omega-3 fatty acids consumption and low risk of heart disease. Omega-3s can reduce triglycerides, blood pressure levels and protect against inflammation -all risk factors of heart disease. Omega-3s can also keep blood platelets from clumping together and prevent the formation of harmful blood clots.

Reduces Symptoms of ADHD in Children

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common mental disorder among children. It is characterized by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Numerous studies have revealed that omega-3 supplements can reduce the symptoms of ADHD in children. The healthy fats also improve attention and reduce hyperactivity, impulsiveness and aggression.