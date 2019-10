The festival of Navratri is the symbol of good’s victory over bad. On the last day of navratri, before Dusshera, a ritual is done by the hindus. They invite young girls to their home and offer them sooji ka halwa (semolina porridge) and black chickpeas. Black chickpea or kalle channe are small in size and darker than the regular garbanzo beans. The food made (without onion and garlic) is first offered to the gods and then to young girls. People believe that offering food to young girls will please the wife of Shiva (God of destruction), Goddess Parvati (in the form of Mahagauri).

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHICKPEAS

There are many health benefits of kalle channe or chickpea. Let us take a look at a few of them here.

Improves digestion

Apart from spiritual significance, black chickpeas contain essential nutrients and help in treating digestive disorders. If consumed regularly, roughage found in them can help clear the digestive tract and prevent bloating and belching of stomach. It also helps in smoothing the excretory cycle of the body. Moreover, it helps in retaining the nutrition of the body and reduces the risk of diarrhoea. Apart from black chickpea, even the spices used to make black chickpea in Navratri, are beneficial for health. Indian herbs and spices like garam masala, turmeric, ginger, coriander and amchoor are linked with improving digestive and heart health.

Treats cold and flu

Drinking water that was used to boil black chickpeas is extremely nutrious for children and can help resolve colic pains and treat flu and cold as well. Rich in fibre, black chickpeas contain prebiotics, which help the body in better consumption of vitamins and minerals. Black chickpea and other pulses like beans and peas are total powerhouses. They are filled with protien and helps in keeping the body healthy and strong.

Weight loss

Black chickpeas are high in both soluble and insoluble fibre which help in keeping you full longer, which reduces the number of meals you intake. As the amount of calories intake decrease, the weight starts to fall. Fibre helps clear the bowel tract and helps prevent constipation.

Boosting energy level

Black chickpeas are rich in iron, which helps prevent anaemia and boosts our energy level. Energy comes from nutrients in oxygen rich blood. They cannot transport oxygen without haeamoglobin, whose production needs iron. They are good for pregnant women and it helps in the development of the foetus.