Chicken Vs Pork: Which Is The Better Choice For Protein?

Protein plays a major role in the structure and function of muscle cells, enzymes and hormones. Read on to determine either chicken or pork is better to boost protein.

Chicken Vs Pork: Most of the time when we think about protein, many people tends to imagine bodybuilders. But the truth is that protein is much more than muscle. It is an essential micronutrients that place a crucial role for growth and maintenance of tissues. Experts note that the amount of protein your body produces mostly depends upon your health and activity level.

How Much Protein Do I Need?

"Protein is found throughout the body in muscle, bone, skin, hair, and virtually every other body part or tissue. It makes up the enzymes that power many chemical reactions and the hemoglobin that carries oxygen in your blood. At least 10,000 different proteins make you what you are and keep you that way," Harvard Health explains.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends that adults should get at least minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of their body weight or simply over 7 grams for almost 10 kilograms of body weight. However, a previous study published by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) highlight that about two-thirds of household across semi-arid tropics in India, consume less protein then recommended. The study's striking findings about protein deficiency was not limited to low-income households, but even the wealthiest families who can afford diverse diet often failed to meet recommended protein intake levels due to diverse cultural preferences, limited nutritional awareness and financial constraints.

Risks Of Protein Deficiency

Protein plays a major role in the structure and function of muscle cells, enzymes and hormones. When a person doesn't get enough protein from their food, the body starts to break down its own muscle to get the amino acid. Overtime, a protein deficiency can impair your body to function normally resulting in several health problems such as:

One of the most noticeable sign of protein deficiency is feeling tired and weak all the time. Protein deficiency can also lead to hair thinning, brittle nails and flaky skin. This micro neutrons play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of fluids in your body. A person may experience swollen legs, feet and abdomen when the protein in tech is too low. Protein deficiency can also make you lose muscle and strength which can affect your ability to perform daily task. A lack of protein can also weaken your immune system, which can lead you to become more susceptible to infection and illnesses. Mood swings, irritability and depression are common symptoms in people who have been diagnosed with protein deficiency. Protein plays a major role in repairing tissues, thereby lack of protein can heal wounds slowly.

Protein Rich Food

Protein is widely abundant in many foods but it is important to note what else is coming with it. Some of the best foods that are protein rich, according to Harvard Health include:

Legumes: Edamame, kidney bean, peas, etc. Nuts and seeds: Almond, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, etc. Whole grains: Wheat, quinoa, rice, wild rice, millet, oats, buckwheat, etc. Vegetables: Corn, broccoli, asparagus, brussels sprouts, etc. Animal protein: Chicken, eggs, beef, pork, lamb, etc.

Chicken Vs Pork

Chicken is one of the most popular type of meat that is widely available and easy to prepare in many ways. Apart from protein, chicken consist number of nutrients like niacin, selenium, and phosphorus which are all essential for proper function, thyroid, health, and fertility. It also provides vitamin B6 and B12 which plays a major role in energy production, DNA synthesis, and brain health. Adding chicken to your daily diet is a healthy choice because they are low in calories and rich in protein that can keep you full for longer resulting in weight loss and health body mass.

"Chicken and other poultry meats provide macronutrients and micronutrients considered essential for human health and physiological functioning. Essential nutrients are compounds the human body cannot make or cannot make in sufficient quantities and must be obtained via dietary sources," the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported. "Chicken and other poultry-based proteins, like all other animal-based proteins such as other meats, milk, and eggs, as well as plant-based soy protein, are considered high-quality complete protein sources. These foods provide a full complement of all 20 amino acids and adequate quantities of the nine essential amino acids."

Despite its many health benefits, it is important to note how to prepare chicken in the healthiest way. According to Healthline, some of the best way to prepare chicken include:

Grilled chicken: It states that consuming grilled chicken is the best way to boost protein intake. Baked chicken: Another method to prepare chicken for a healthier diet is baking it with safe ingredients. Stir fried: You can also prepare protein-packed meals by stir-frying chicken in a bit of oil, including seasonal vegetables.

Experts suggest to avoid chicken that deep fried, heavily seasoned and chicken lunch meals as they are deemed unhealthy for the way it is preserved and prepared.

Whereas, pork is a popular red meat that is widely consumed across the globe, but mainly in eastern Asia. Some of the well-known pork products are smoked pork, ham, pagan and sausages. If you are a pork lover, adding this red meat can also be an excellent choice to boost your protein intake. Experts note that a 100 g of cooked pork typically contains 25.7 g of protein making it a good source of protein for a person to meet their dietary needs for the day.

"It contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for your body's growth and maintenance. In fact, meat is one of the most complete dietary sources of protein," Healthline explains. "For this reason, eating pork or other types of meat may be particularly beneficial for bodybuilders, recovering athletes, people post-surgery, or others who need to build up or repair muscles." Other benefits of consuming or eating pork to your daily diet include:

Pork is packed with B vitamins which are essential for cell growth and function. Thus consuming this protein-rich meat in moderation can aid cell function and growth.

Studies have also found that pork could be an effective post exercise food that can protect muscle mass.

Protein is well known for muscle building and performance. Researchers suggest that consuming red meat like pork can boost exercise performance.

Like all the other foods that could have side-effects when consumed excessively. Similarly, in case of pork, the World Health Organisation (WHO), warns that processed meat like ham, bacon and sausage can cause cancer.

Which Is Better For Protein?

Both pork and chicken have similar micronutrients that are essential for normal bodily function. To determine which meat product is a better choice to boost protein intake totally depends on your test preference, cultural practice and goals. However, chicken is considered as the healthier choice because they contain very low calorie when compared to pork eat also provides higher amount of protein, I.e 31 grams per 100 grams cooked chicken.