Both chia and basil seeds (sabja seeds) are extremely nutritious and can offer you a variety of health benefits. Loaded with nutrients, they can boost your immunity and promote weight loss. Due to their similar appearance, many people believe that chia and sabja seeds are the same. Also Read - 5 foods that will boost the health of your nervous system

But you will notice many differences when you have a close look at them. While basil seeds are black, tiny and round, chia seeds are a bit larger, more oval in shape, and they are a mix of grey, brown, white and black coloured seeds. Also Read - Here are a few good reasons to have an egg at least once every day

Apart from these physical differences, chia and sabja seeds also vary in nutritional content. Also Read - Here’s how to make delicious lettuce chicken wrap

Nutrient content

Chia and basil seeds contain the same amount of calories and have a similar nutrition profile. The high content of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds is the most notable difference between them. Chia seeds contain twice as much omega-3 fat as basil seeds. These fatty acids are known to help reduce inflammation and heart disease risk. Chia seeds also contain antioxidants, fibre, calcium, protein, and many other key minerals.

But basil seeds are exceptionally high on fibre. Just 1 tablespoon of basil seeds contains 7 grams of fibre, which is 25% of the recommended daily intake. Thus basil seeds can keep you full for longer, reduce appetite, and prevent unhealthy snacking. Basil seeds are also a good source of iron, calcium, and magnesium.

1 tablespoon of basil seeds can provide 15% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) for calcium and 10% of the RDI for magnesium and iron. While calcium and magnesium are essential for your bone health and muscle function, iron is vital for red blood cell production.

Health benefits

The presence of omega-3 fatty acids makes chia seeds one of the best foods for maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels in the body. It can also help lower cholesterol and promote cardiovascular health.

On the other hand, iron-rich basil seeds can help combat acidity and constipation. Besides, these tiny black seeds contain pectin that may help improve digestive health and increase the hormone level that promotes satiety, which in turn aid in weight loss.

Basil seeds can also help regulate blood sugar, lower your body heat, relieve stress, reduce inflammation and prevent certain infections.

How to consume them

Chia seeds can be eaten both raw and soaked, but basil seeds typically aren’t eaten dry, as they’re hard to chew. They are usually soaked in water before consuming them. On soaking in water, basil seeds swell up within seconds, while chia seeds take more time (30-40 minutes) to absorb and swell up. Basil seeds swell to a larger size than chia seeds.

Chia has no taste of its own, but basil seeds have a mild basil flavour. You can have chia pudding or add the seeds in salad and smoothie.

Basil seeds can be added to all kinds of drink for a refreshing taste, thanks to its mild basil flavour. You can also soak sabja seeds in water and drink it.