Chia Seeds Vs. Hemp Seeds: Which Is The Better Source Of Heart-Healthy Omega-3s?

Chia Seeds Vs. Hemp Seeds: Each type of seeds contain different vitamins that supply essential nutrients to your body in very small amounts but provide protective effects against heart disease. Let's determine which is the better source of heart-healthy omega-3.

Seeds may be small in size, but they are packed full of goodness. Health experts suggest that consuming 3 to 4 handfuls of nuts and seeds every week can help reduce the risk of heart disease. The best thing about these healthy seeds is their versatility in preparing them in multiple ways. You can sprinkle flex seeds or hemp seeds on dishes and also add foods like breakfast, cereals, crackers, or eat them raw. Each type of seeds contain different vitamins that supply essential nutrients to your body in very small amounts but provide protective effects against heart disease.

Heart-Healthy Seeds

A study by the Heart Foundation found that consuming around 15 g of nuts and seeds per day can reduce your risk of coronary artery disease by 20% when compared to people who do not consume these foods. It explains, "Regularly eating nuts and seeds within an overall healthy diet has a small benefit on lowering total and low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels. There may also be a small benefit to increasing high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol for those at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Nuts and seeds are beneficial for all groups in the population including people at high risk of heart disease."

Chia Seeds Vs. Hemp Seeds

Some of the most common types of seeds that are healthy for your heart include chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. However, the most talked about seeds that are beneficial to your heart health are chia seeds and hemp seeds. To determine which one is the better source of heart-healthy omega-3 we need to understand the nutritional values of the two seeds.

Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre and antioxidants. Adding these nutritious seeds to your daily diet can support your overall health by stabilizing blood sugar levels, supporting digestion, and keeping you full for longer hours. It is also a great source of managing a healthy weight and heart health.

Whereas, hemp seeds come from the cannabis sativa, same species as the cannabis. They contains only a few amounts of the physiocratic compound called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Healthcare professionals note that this is our exceptionally nutritious consisting healthy fats, protein and other minerals that support better health. Researchers outline that consuming hemp seeds may reduce your risk of heart disease because of the high amount of the amino acid arginine which produces nitric oxide in your body.

Which Is Better For Heart Health?

When both seeds are compared, hemp seeds contain higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids, manganese, magnesium, copper and protein, all of which are essential for supporting a healthy heart. So, if you're looking to protect your heart to reduce risk of heart diseases then hemp seeds can be a great option. On the other hand, chia seeds are lower in calories and rich in fibre and calcium. Which can help you manage weight and improve your digestive health.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Both chia seeds and hemp seeds can have a positive impact on your health. Thus, you can plan your meal incorporating both chia seeds and hemp seeds moderately to reap the benefits of the two superfood that are widely popular across the globe for your health benefits.