Chewing Cloves Benefits: What Happens If You Start Chewing 1 Clove Daily

Chewing 1 clove daily: What happens in the body of you start chewing laung daily before breakfast? Read on to find out!

10 Amazing Benefits of Chewing Cloves Every Morning On An Empty Stomach

Cloves Health Benefits: Cloves, also known as laung in India, is not just a regular spice that helps enhance the taste of your food, but a potent Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with tons of health benefits that are worth noting.

Cloves are packed with essential oils that helps deal with cell inflammation, keeps the stomach clean and also prevent plaque formation in the arteries. While the herb can be added in many ways to our daily diet routine, experts have stated that chewing the clove can help extract the oils better. Let's check out what may happen within the body when someone starts chewing cloves regularly in the morning.

Benefits of Chewing 1 Clove Daily

A simple habit but comes packed with tons of health benefits. Here are some of the most interesting health benefits of chewing cloves daily in the morning:

Supports Weight Loss

Are you on your weight loss journey? Try to start the day by chewing 1 clove daily. As per studies, this helps in keeping the bad bacteria away from the gut, leaving the metabolism acting at its peak - and helps in improving the digestive health naturally.

Helps In Cleansing Liver

If you are planning to detox your body, you may consider adding cloves to your empty stomach diet routine. Studies have shown that chewing cloves daily before breakfast can help cleanse the liver naturally - leaving the organ working at its peak.

Natural Immunity Booster

Cloves have strong antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties that help the body fight infections and strengthen overall immunity.

Best For Oral Health

If you are suffering from poor oral health issues, it's high time that you start chewing atleast 1 clove on an empty stomach daily. Chewing clove helps kill harmful bacteria in the mouth, reduces bad breath, and can relieve toothache and gum pain naturally.

Helps Control Blood Sugar

For those who are diagnosed with diabetes or high blood sugar levels, it is important that you start chewing 1 clove daily on an empty stomach to keep the blood sugar levels under control.

Clove Side Effects: What Happens If You Eat Too Many?

Well, nothing comes without any side effects - similarly, eating too many cloves daily can also have some serious side effects, such as:

Stomach ache Diarrhoea Skin rashes Frequent headaches Uncontrolled acne

Therefore, ensure that you take just 1 clove daily on an empty stomach, especially if you are pregnant or on medication.

