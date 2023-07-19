Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Pre-workout nutrition is crucial to maximize the results of your training while post-workout meal for enhancing muscle recovery. Experts say you should never work out on an empty stomach. If you do so, you will end up burning valuable energy sources and lead to a drop in blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling lightheaded, nauseous, or shaky. This can reduce exercise performance as well as hamper muscle recovery post-workout. Post-workout nutrition helps replace the nutrients and energy lost during your workout and enhances recovery. Now, the question is what should you eat before and after a workout? There are many options. Renowned Nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan says cherries are also a good pre and post- workout food.
Cherries are a superfood that can do a lot of good things to our body. During the exclusive media launch of NorthWest Cherries in India, Kavita Devgan highlighted some good reasons to include cherries in our diet.
Three times when you can have cherries, according to the nutritionist:
The launch included a special live cooking demo by celebrated chef Vicky Ratnani, who showed how to make a healthy and delicious khichdi using NorthWest Cherries. He also suggested some quick and delicious ways to add cherries to our diet and get its benefits.
