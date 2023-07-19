Cherries Are A Good Pre And Post-Workout Food, Says Nutritionist Kavita Devgan

Cherries are not just delicious but also highly nutritious. Read on to know the health benefits of cherries and how to include them in your diet.

Pre-workout nutrition is crucial to maximize the results of your training while post-workout meal for enhancing muscle recovery. Experts say you should never work out on an empty stomach. If you do so, you will end up burning valuable energy sources and lead to a drop in blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling lightheaded, nauseous, or shaky. This can reduce exercise performance as well as hamper muscle recovery post-workout. Post-workout nutrition helps replace the nutrients and energy lost during your workout and enhances recovery. Now, the question is what should you eat before and after a workout? There are many options. Renowned Nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan says cherries are also a good pre and post- workout food.

Cherries are a superfood that can do a lot of good things to our body. During the exclusive media launch of NorthWest Cherries in India, Kavita Devgan highlighted some good reasons to include cherries in our diet.

Cherries are delicious.

They are really sweet and helps cut sweet craving.

They are an anti-inflammatory food. Inflammation leads to multiple disorders like arthritis, diabetes and hypertension. Cherries can help cut inflammation in the body.

Cherries have compound called anthocyanin which is known to help remove uric acid from the body. Uric acid can lead to gout and joint health issues.

Ellagic acid, another compound in cherries, is very good for brain health. And so, they are a good food for maintaining your cognitive power.

Cherries have naturally melatonin, a compound that helps sleep better. So, cherries are a wonderful food for those who have sleep trouble.

Cherries contain multiple nutrients, fiber, vitamin A (good for your eyes), and many more.

Three times when you can have cherries, according to the nutritionist:

A perfect mid-meal snack: Cherries can help beat your hunger without adding calories.

Cherries can help beat your hunger without adding calories. A good pre and post- workout food : Cherries help in muscle recovery and cuts inflammation that happens during exercise.

: Cherries help in muscle recovery and cuts inflammation that happens during exercise. Eat before bedtime: Melatonin in cherries can help sleep better.

Some quick ways to include cherries in your diet

The launch included a special live cooking demo by celebrated chef Vicky Ratnani, who showed how to make a healthy and delicious khichdi using NorthWest Cherries. He also suggested some quick and delicious ways to add cherries to our diet and get its benefits.

Eat cherries before and after your workout.

Make a nice fresh cherry salad. Lettuce, tomato, cherries and almond can make a combination.

Make cherries ka kachumbar (chopped salad) by suing chopped cherries and green chilies.

Make a nice chutney with cherries. Blend cherries along with a little bit of ginger and lemon juice. This can be used as a dip or a spread.

