there have been a lot of myths that have done the rounds about sleeping habits. We decided to bust them, one by one © Shutterstock

When it comes to sleep, we all have our own ideas and versions that we have heard. From listening to ‘Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy wealthy and wise’ and ‘Never go to bed on an argument’, While some swear by the idea of drinking a glass of milk, others say you should never eat cheese before bed time. With time, there have been a lot of myths that have done the rounds about sleeping habits. We decided to bust them, one by one…

Myth #1: Everyone needs 8 hours of sleep

Reality: The amount of sleep you need depends a lot of things, which includes your genetics. Experts says that sleep of a person is like height. All of us are different and so are our sleep requirements. Harvard experts believe that tracking the bed time, hours spent sleeping every night, and the amount of rest each day is ideal to determine your sleep needs!

Myth #2: Drinking warm milk makes you fall asleep

Reality: Drinking a glass of milk before going to bed is a popular theory, made famous by Bollywood and many advertisements as well. But here’s the reality check! There are no scientific evidences that drinking milk will help you sleep, according to the University of Arkansas. The university of Arkansas explained in a blog post milk has small amount of tryptophan, an amino acid that makes serotonin and melatonin in the body, which do help in sleep. But the tryptophan is not enough make anyone feel drowsy.

Myth #3: Cheese causes nightmares

Reality: Yes, people do blames cheese for nightmares, but there are again no scientific explanations to this myth. Researchers say that those who are lactose intolerant have trouble sleeping in the night, if they consume this dairy product before bedtime. And they face gas, bloating and cramps but has nothing to do with bad dreams.

Myth #4: A quick day nap kills night sleep

Reality: There are many who propagate this idea of daytime nap hampering a good night’s sleep. But if the National Sleep Foundation is to be believed, then a quick afternoon rest won’t disrupt your ability to go to bed. On the contrary, our body clock has been designed to make us sleep in the afternoon.