Chandra Grahan 2026: Is It Safe to Eat During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

Chandra Grahan 2026: Eating and drinking during a lunar eclipse is a strict No, No, these celestial events can turn food and drinks poisonous - Is this actually true? Read on to know what science has to say.

Chandra Grahan 2026: On March 3 (Tuesday), the world will witness the first lunar eclipse of 2026. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to take on a red hue, giving rise to the "blood moon". While the amazingly breathtaking celestial events is great to watch, some people have concerns about the age-old beliefs - Food preserved during a lunar eclipse turns toxic. One should avoid drinking and eating during chandra grahan. During this time, the negative energies are high - leading to extreme changes within the body. But how many of these claims are factually correct? What does science actually say? Let's understand the very first question with scientific facts - Is it safe to eat and drink during a lunar eclipse?

Chandra Grahan 2026: Time And Other Details of Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the Moon a deep reddish-orange. This alignment can only occur during a full Moon phase.

While many astronomical event happens throughout the year, this one is special: the Moon is expected to appear brick-red from the moment it rises above the eastern horizon, allowing people in Thailand to enjoy the spectacle with the naked eye nationwide.

When Is Chandra Grahan Happening In 2026? The rare celestial event is going to happen on March 3, 2026 and the most unique thing about this Chandra Grahan is that it will fall on the festival of Holi. Tips to Follow While Watching Lunar Eclipse: You can observe a lunar eclipse without any special equipment. All you need is a line of sight to the Moon! For a more dramatic observing experience, seek a dark environment away from bright lights. Binoculars or a telescope can also enhance your view.

Is It Safe To Eat And Drink During Chandra Grahan?

Yes, it is completely safe to eat and drink during such celestial events - from a scientific and medical point of view. Here is what it has for you:

Chandra grahan doesn't produce any harmful radiation. No, such celestial events doesn't contaminate the food or the drinks. Has no scientifically proven side effects on the human body.

Who Should Never Skip Eating Or Drinking?

While it is not recommended for anyone to skip eating or drinking during a chandra grahan, some people should pay extra caution, this group includes:

Pregnant women People dealing with diabetes Patients diagnosed with severe medical conditions. Children and elderly people.

Disclaimer: The above information is backed by NASA. However, in case you have any underlying health condition or your eyesight is facing trouble, make sure to consult a doctor or an expert before following any tips.

