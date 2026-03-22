Chaitra Navratri 2026: 5 delicious no onion, no garlic vrat recipes to enjoy during the 9-day fast

Here are 5 easy and delicious no onion, no garlic vrat recipes for Chaitra Navratri 2026, perfect for fasting while staying energised and nourished.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year and is celebrated with great devotion across India. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, symbolising strength, purity, and positivity. Food is also a very significant aspect of this festival, together with prayers and fasting. Devotees avoid onions and garlic and consume plain, easy-to-digest and nourishing sattvic food items.

No onion, no garlic vrat recipes to enjoy during 9-day fast

In case you are fasting or just need to experience festive flavours, here are five delicious no-onion, no-garlic dishes you could enjoy during the Chaitra Navratri 2026.

Sabudana khichdi

One of the most appreciated ingredients of fasting is sabudana (tapioca pearls). Sabudana khichdi is lightweight, tasty and energy-giving. It is cooked with sabudana that is first soaked and then cooked with peanuts, cumin seeds, green chillies and cooked potatoes. Lemon and fresh coriander are squeezed to add flavour to them. This is an ideal meal at lunch or breakfast when one is fasting.

Kuttu ki puri with aloo sabzi

It uses kuttu (buckwheat) flour, which is very popular in Navratri. Kuttu ki puri is fried and hot with a plain onion- and garlic-free potato curry. Aloo sabzi is combined with the flavours of cumin, green chillies, rock salt and light spices. This is very fulfilling and enjoyable, and it is a favourite during the festivals.

Samak rice pulao

Samak rice is another name for vrat ke chawal, which is an excellent substitute for regular rice during fasting. The rice pulao of samak is made of peanuts and vegetables such as potatoes and carrots and mild spices. It is also light but flavourful and can also be coupled with curd to form a full meal. The dish is suitable for the taste of people who want to consume a healthy dish.

Lauki halwa

Lauki (bottle gourd) halwa is also a must-try sweet treat for those with a sweet tooth. Luki is grated and cooked with milk, sugar and ghee, and dry fruits such as almonds and cashews are added to it. Not only is it tasty but also easy to digest, and thus, it is a fantastic dessert to have when fasting. Its natural sweetness and rich texture make it a festive delight.

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Fruit chaat

Fruit chaat is a nutritious and refreshing meal served at Navratri. A combination of the seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, papaya and pomegranate is mixed with rock salt and a grating of roasted cumin powder. It has an immediate energy-filling effect and keeps you hydrated all day. It is ideal both as a snack and a light meal.

Chaitra Navratri not only entail fasting but also cleanses the body and mind. The dishes that do not include onions and garlic are not only delicious, but they are also in the same spirit of the festival. They are nutritious, easy to make and rich in taste.