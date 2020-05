During lockdown, many fitness trainers and nutritionists have been inspiring people to stay fit. Many influencers have also been sharing tips for healthy eating during quarantine. And celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar is also doing the same. She keeps posting a lot of workout videos and diet tips for her followers on her social media account especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, Rujuta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Bel Sharbat and also posted its benefits. Her caption says, “Just a sip of Bel and all is well. Bel not just pacifies Lord Shiva but also that acne on your cheeks, wrinkles on your forehead and the greying in your hair.

It reduces bloating and clears both the stomach and the brain fog.

Bel which is known as the wood apple or Japanese bitter orange, is a famous summer fruit along with mangoes, jackfruits and watermelons. It comes with a number of health benefits.

Health benefits of Bel sharbat

Summer fruits like bel can easily replace unhealthy aerated drinks which you reach for everytime you feel thirsty. Bel has plenty of skin, heart and other health benefits as compared to carbonated drinks which are just loaded with sugar, preservatives and artificial colours. Take a look at why you must start having cool desi bel sharbat in summer.

Bel sharbat offers instant relief from constipation and bloating.

It is rich in antioxidants and helps regulate blood sugar levels and also reduces risks and complications of diabetes.

Being rich in carotene, bel protects the heart, nerves and eyes.

Drinking bel sharbat may prevent hair fall, dandruff and reduces pigmentation of the skin.

It hydrates the body and satiates your craving for a sweet and cool drink during summer without making you fat.

Bel consists of vitamin C, beta carotene and some vitamin B that helps fighting common diseases and viral infections.

Bel sharbat prevents diarrhea by fighting dangerous bacteria.

Keeps skin infections like fungus at bay.

Bel fruit contains antioxidants which may help reduce the risk of cancer.

How to prepare bel sharbat?

Bel sharbat is an easy summer drink which will keep your body hydrated without having you to compromise on taste. Take a look at how to prepare it.

Things you need

3 medium-sized bel fruits

3 cups chilled water

8 tbsp jaggery or gud

1/2 tsp cardamom or elaichi powder

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp black salt

How to

Crack open the bel fruits with a rolling pin (belan).

Scoop out the soft, brown pulp from inside, and put it in a bowl.

Add a cup of water and let it soak for about 30 minutes.

Mash the bel thoroughly and add the rest of the water.

Strain the mix properly to get a filtered juice and pour it into a large jar.

Add the jaggery, cardamom powder, cumin powder and salt and stir well.

You can now serve the sharbat.

Note: Bel Sharbat can also be stored for up to five days in the refrigerator. The best way to do it is by putting it in a glass container with an airtight seal.