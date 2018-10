The magnificent cauliflower contains a compound called sulforaphane which can help you to keep cancer at bay and can be beneficial for your heart. It is also loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds which can also prevent heart-related diseases. Moreover, it is jam-packed with vitamins and minerals which can help you to improve the functioning of your brain and can aid digestion. Here, we tell you why cauliflower is good for you.

It is essential for your heart health: Cauliflower is abundant in fibre, and according to studies, a diet rich in fibre can boost your heart health. The sulforaphane in cauliflower improves your blood pressure levels. The awesome veggie also contains omega-3 fatty acids which help in regulating your cholesterol levels and prevent cardiac disease. So, eat it today! You can make cauliflower subzi, include it in your soap and curry.

It can enhance your brain function: Cauliflower has Choline, a vitamin B that has a role in brain development. The choline in the veggie prevents age-related memory loss. It can even help deal with other nervous disorders like Alzheimer's and vitamin K in it can improve psychomotor behaviour.

It can help you to detoxify: Cauliflower is jam-packed with antioxidants that support Phase 1 detoxification, and sulfur-containing compounds of cauliflower help to carry out Phase 2 detoxification. Furthermore, the glucosinolates also activate other detoxification enzymes.

It can help you to strengthen your bones: Cauliflower is abundant in vitamin K and modifies the bone matrix proteins and improve calcium absorption which can enhance your overall bone health. Hence, you will be able to tackle bone-related diseases like osteoporosis.

It can help you to increase your blood flow: Cauliflower it contains fibre and can help you to enhance your blood circulation. Don't forget to eat it as it will help you to stay fit and fine!