Castor Oil Vs Coconut Oil: Which Is Better For Winter Hair Growth

Hair Growth In Winter: Are you worried about the massive hairfall that you are dealing with right now? Well, let's be real, winter does cause hairfall issues. It can slow down hair growth, leaving many people worried about dryness, flakes, and hair fall. Another most annoying problem that one may face during winter is dandruff - the biggest enemy for hair growth.
But what actually goes wrong during the winter months? Cold weather usually strips off the scalp of moisture, required oil, affecting hair health and growth. However, we have a good news for you! Without spending much on products to boost hair growth during winter, you can now help grow your hair naturally. Yes, you read that right! Natural oils like castor oil and coconut oil help nourish the scalp, improve circulation, and promote faster hair growth. But which one works better in winter? Let's find out.
It is always important to understand the cause of hairfall in winter before deciding which oil to use. Common reasons include:
The light and natural treatment, such as oiling, can keep the scalp nourished without any kind of chemicals.
Coconut oil has been a traditional remedy for ages to treat hairfall. It is light, relaxing, and contains fatty acids that attractively moisturise the scalp.
Why parents love coconut oil:
How to use it:
Warm some drops of coconut oil, apply it on the scalp, leave it on for 30minutes and wash with a gentle shampoo.
Castor oil is thick in nature and more effective when it comes to deep nourishment. It contains ricinoleic acid, which is anti-inflammatory and antifungal.
Why parents choose castor oil:
How to use it:
Castor oil is thick, and therefore, one adds coconut oil or olive oil before applying. Rub it around and leave for 1- 2 hrs, then wash.
Both the oils work amazingly, but the choice depends on what is the type your kid has:
Here are some effective steps to follow:
In case you need something light and cool, you will never go wrong with coconut oil. However, if your dandruff keeps returning, make sure to mix coconut oil with castor oil -- it will do a miracle. Consistency, tolerance, and tender treatment can make your scalp clean, shiny and dandruff-free hair, which is, of course, natural.
