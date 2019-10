This is a natural hair conditioner and it is especially good for dry and damaged hair. © Shutterstock

Castor oil has been used since times immemorial for medicinal purposes. This has been proved by researchers at the University of Manchester who were examining documents dating back 3,500 years. They claim to have found proof that the origins of modern medicine lie in ancient Egypt and not with Hippocrates and the Greeks. Going through these documents, the team discovered prescriptions for laxatives of castor oil.

In modern times too, castor oil is a popular laxative. But it has other benefits too. It can enhance your beauty and improve hair growth. This oil is also used as a moisturiser. But not everyone is aware of the health benefits of castor oil.

According to a study at UT Southwestern Medical Center, a rare metabolic disease that caused hundreds of seizures daily for a 6-year-old is now significantly under control. This girl was a part of a clinical trial that used a medicinal oil for treatment. Within hours of treatment researchers saw a dramatic decline in the number of seizures for the then-4-year-old. Other participants in the trial also exhibited increase in brain metabolism and improved neuropsychological performance. This medicinal oil is derived from castor beans and is given approval for use in research only. This study is published in JAMA Neurology.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CASTOR OIL

Castor oil has great health benefits. It can apparently help in the treatment of arthritis, migraines and also some forms of dementia. But this has not been proved by any research. It is also said to be a good contraceptive. But this claim is also not backed by any scientific study.

Let us look at a fee health benefits of castor oil.

Castor oil can provide relief from constipation

As mentioned above, it has been proved that the ancient Egyptians often used castor oil as a laxative. Today also, many cultures recommend this oil to get relief from constipation. It is said to be especially beneficial for elderly patients. But please consult a doctor before you use it for this purpose.

It can reduce the severity of arthritis pain

Many experts say that castor oil supplements help people suffering from osteoarthritis. In fact, you can also use this oil to massage your joints to get relief from pain. Castor oil is a known anti-

inflammatory. It is this property that makes it great for the treatment of inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF CASTOR OIL

Don’t get carried away by the health benefits of this oil and guzzle it down in large quantities. People can overdose on this oil and the result is not pretty. It can cause severe cramps in the stomach accompanied by diarrhoea. Severe reactions may be difficulty breathing and pain in the chest. Some people may also experience hallucinations and fainting spells. Pregnant women should always consult a doctor before using this oil either orally or for a massage.

This oil is easily available today and it may be tempting to use it for quick relief. But considering the side-effects, it is better if you get a doctor’s opinion first.