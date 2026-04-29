Carrom seeds health benefits: What happens if you drink Ajwain water daily on an empty stomach?

Expert reveals the top benefits of drinking ajwain water on an empty stomach, including better digestion, weight loss, bloating relief, hormonal balance, and improved breathing.

Health Benefits of Drinking Ajwain Water on an Empty Stomach

Ajwain, also known as carrom seeds, are something that is available in every Indian kitchen easily, and the best part about it is for its medicinal properties that can be used to boost digestion, relieve bloating and acidity. Apart from keeping healthy, you can also use it to regulate your menstrual cycle and ease a cough and cold. This comes from the fruit of the carrom herb, and also they are green to brown in colour. When it comes to its nutritional value, they are rich in fibre and antioxidants.

Health Benefits of Drinking Ajwain Water on an Empty Stomach

Ajwain water on an empty stomach works like a miraculous drink. If you are someone dealing with problems of a bloated stomach, scanty periods, nasal congestion and deep breathing, your solution lies in this one drink.

Here are the top 5 health benefits of starting your day with a glass of ajwain water:

Ease Out Bloating

Ajwain contains thymol, which is known to stimulate enzymes. Use of ajwain water in the morning is beneficial in reducing gas, acidity, indigestion and bloating. It softens stomach muscles and increases bowel movement, providing the natural relief against constipation and after meal heaviness.

Constipation Reliever

Ajwain water commonly used daily is useful in stimulating slow digestion. It lubricates the bowel movements, aids the intestinal movement, and eliminates regular constipation, thus it is particularly beneficial to individuals whose digestion is irregular.

Scanty Periods Ajwain + Jaggery Helps

The combination of ajwain water with a small portion of jaggery may help women who have scanty or slow periods. Ajwain assists in blood circulation but jaggery gives warmth which helps in hormonal balance and menstruation when consumed monthly.

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Helps In Weight Loss

Ajwain water enhances metabolism and removes fat. Taking it on an empty stomach makes it easy to control hunger, helps to retard water and aids in gradual weight loss as it helps the body burn up fats more effectively.

Removes Nasal Congestion

Ajwain is a powerful anti-inflammatory, as well as a decongestant. It stops blocked nasal passages, and this is through its aroma. Taking ajwain water will help cool chest weight and sinus congestion as well as drink the steam or smell of this water is quick to provide relief against cold.

How To Prepare Ajwain Water?

Overnight Soak 1 teaspoon ajwain in water. Boil in the morning and strain Take lukewarm water on an empty stomach.

Ajwain water is an effective, natural digestive aid, bloating, menstruation, weight loss and respiratory aid. It can be used as a supplement to mindful breathing and daily intake, which aids in enhancing overall daily wellness in an efficient manner.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare expert before use. TheHealthSite.com is not responsible for any outcomes.